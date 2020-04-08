Bernie Sanders ConcedesTwitter Reaction | toofab.com

Bernie Sanders suspended the presidential campaign on Wednesday.

After a series of defeat, the infamous Vermont Senator has finally run the race for his Democratic opponent, leaving the Americans with only two presidential options. November: Joe Biden that Donald Trump.

“I have concluded that this democratic electoral service will not succeed and therefore I announce the suspension of my campaign,” he told supporters in a series, acknowledging the decision was “difficult and painful”.

Today I am stopping the campaign. But as the campaign ends, the struggle for truth continues. https://t.co/MYc7kt2b16

– Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) April 8, 2020

Let’s go together. The struggle continues.

– Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) April 8, 2020

He acknowledged that his 300 failures paved the way for a “nearly impossible” victory; however, he described the elector as “a very good person with whom I would work to advance the idea forward.”

Twitter reacted to the reactions of its supporters in a statement, divided into three groups: Dismissed by the decision; appreciation for everything he did; and worried that Biden would not win the title.

Check out some of the comments:

I know Bernie well. He was a good man, a great leader and one of the most powerful voices in the transformation of our country. And it’s hard to summarize his contribution to our politics in a single tweet. So I don’t want to try. https://t.co/Z6OkCDWFNm

– Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 8, 2020

And to Bernie’s supporters: I know I need to get your vote. And I knew it would take time. But I want you to know that I see you, that I listen to you and that I have the opportunity. I hope you will join us. Not yet understood: You need to.

– Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 8, 2020

Thank you @BernieSanders, for the ongoing battle for families working in America during this campaign. It is your struggle with advanced ideas that has sparked discussion and paved the way for candidates and activists who will change the course of our country and party.

– Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 8, 2020

Bernie Sanders is a war hero. Let’s fight this guy together.

– Andrew Yang🧢 (@AndrewYang) April 8, 2020

Thank you Bernie – for your efforts to fight for all of us from the beginning, all your life.

Thank you for the hard fight, alone in fighting the true success of one person in the United States.

Thank you for your guidance, prayers, and example. We love you. https://t.co/CqErUDlsvX pic.twitter.com/33x7hm5ErH

– Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 8, 2020

@ BernieSanders is an outstanding leader. From health care to climate change, he pushed the issue to the benefit of working families. We should continue that spirit and work ethic as we work to unite Trump’s party.

– Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) April 8, 2020

I have loved the courage of @BernieSanders for 20 years and have loved knowing this past year along the way. He and his supporters are a huge force and I look forward to the assassination of President Trump and to open the door to a better American era.

– Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) April 8, 2020

Thank you @BernieSanders for your love and service for the benefit of our country. We know you will continue to fight for all Americans.

– Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 8, 2020

Bernie is delaying his campaign but his efforts are drawing attention to the many ideas that our country must embrace in health care as the right to end the college debt dream.

I hope to continue working with @BernieSanders in the House of Representatives in true justice for all.

– Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) April 8, 2020

. @ BernieSanders and Jane are good friends. Bernie joined the Senate and by Paul Wellstone, he has always fought hard to improve people’s lives. His decision to end his campaign is a decision that unites our party and shows that he is a true civil servant.

– Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) April 8, 2020

The changes in the reforms did not come from the Oval Office or Congress. It happens when people in the street demand it.

I am grateful for @BernieSanders who called on the broken system that #corporategreed has created on a national level, but that doesn’t stop there.

– Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) April 8, 2020

Deepest gratitude, Bernie. You are declaring a vision for America better and we will continue to work towards that. For those who have supported you, it can take a few days to do so. But we will rise with new love and dedication, your name always in our hearts.

– Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) April 8, 2020

@ BernieSanders, you changed the party forever and made us think about all the ways we need to do better and better. Your efforts will be reflected in future generations’ supporters and activists and will inspire policies that will make the world a better place. Thank you.

– Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 8, 2020

Man sorry Bernie Sanders. Did you expect something to happen to Americans why they needed health care in general, unfortunately nothing happened.

– Frankie Boyle (@frankieboyle) April 8, 2020

Wow. I miss Bernie so much. In the dark, it was believed to me that people, together with the light, could. She continues to inspire. And he will never stop fighting for us.

Thank you, Bernie. To me you go on it Mr. Rogers.💔 ♥ ️

– Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) April 8, 2020

Thank you for fighting for all of Senator Sanders 🏳️‍🌈💗 @BernieSanders For all his supporters, thank you for organizing & fighting and I know how hard it is for you today. I hope we can all come together & win Trump.

– Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) April 8, 2020

For @JoeBiden and his campaign, staff and supporters.

Voting is YOUR choice.

They win and they run away.

At the start of April, which is rare, @BernieSanders has given you the opportunity to try to get these votes.

There are so many. The scene is meaningless to us.

– Shaun King (@shaunking) April 8, 2020

Many people on Twitter, already struggling to shut down the coronavirus, have taken the news seriously:

just when I thought it would not get worse in 2020, Bernie sanders stopped his campaign

I CAN’T. pic.twitter.com/aXceiEJFNN

– 𝑙𝑒𝑛𝑎. ♕ (@ChismosaLena) April 8, 2020

I never thought this conversation would come up so suddenly … Wow Bernie. #BernieDropOut Damn Bernie! pic.twitter.com/Pk9YTHM9w4

– david4real (@ Dart_4) April 8, 2020

Free translation of Bernie’s suspension speech pic.twitter.com/F73lZ0lh8T

– Slade (@Slade) April 8, 2020

Biden supporters using the hashtags #BernieDropOut & RIP Bernie vs them after the November election when Biden was defeated ……. pic.twitter.com/CuJQAJBsg7

– 𝙇𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙉𝙇𝙀𝙂𝘼𝘾𝙔 (@LatinLegacy) April 8, 2020

Damn Bernie is the only hope pic.twitter.com/ujO3ajYoM1

– Tae ⚡️ (@itsdiontae) April 8, 2020

DAMN BERNIE CAN YOU PROMISE TO ENJOY THE PATIENCE OF KNOWLEDGE pic.twitter.com/Jqpju0N92N

– koi 🧢alok (@pseudokristos) April 8, 2020

The whole United States is watching Bernie Sanders down because he knows he has a joe Biden and Trump is voting now pic.twitter.com/YR4t8Shk4B

– john (@iam_johnw) April 8, 2020

Damn Bernie, now I have to vote for Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/XlP3T3bNJ8

– Nick G ✵ 🏳️‍🌈 (@Nickybober) April 8, 2020

Not everyone is a Bernie supporter, of course

Oh, Bernie is not ready to give the delegates, and they want more of them! What is it?

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2020

Bernie Sanders is a BEST! Thanks to Elizabeth Warren. Without him, Bernie would have won every state on Tuesday! It ended just as the Democrats and the DNC wanted, similar to the Crooked Hillary fiasco. The Bernie people should come to the Republican party, TRADE!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2020

Couldn’t find 3 AOC plus 3 supporting Sleepy Joe!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2020

Instead, I’m glad Bernie decided that people waiting in line in Wisconsin for hours in the middle of this global epidemic to get more information the other night.

– Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 8, 2020

