Bernie Sanders criticizes Iowa Caucus ‘incompetence’

senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) has resolved the “exceptional” incompetence that caused the Iowa caucus to fail.

Sanders joined CNN Jake Tapper The focus of the discussion on Sunday was how Sanders seems to have won the referendum despite the ongoing lack of clarity about the exact results of the event. Tapper began by noting that DNC ​​chairman Tom Perez had called for a “reassessment” of the results, which some of Sanders’ supporters are suspicious of, as the current results speak in his favor.

“Do you think the Democratic Party is trying to openly violate your campaign?” Asked Tapper.

“Look, all I can say about Iowa is that it was an embarrassment,” said Sanders. “It was a shame for the good people of Iowa who take their responsibilities in the congregation very seriously. They screwed it up a lot, like the Iowa Democratic Party did. ”

While Sanders continued to denounce his caucus results, Tapper asked again whether the Democratic Party wanted to “violate” his candidacy.

“I have no idea. We will monitor the situation closely, but that is not my impression at this point in time,” replied Sanders. The incompetence in Iowa was exceptional.

See above, via CNN.

