Bernie Sanders criticizes Joe Biden’s writings on voting on LGBT + rights

Bernie Sanders (Alex Wong / Getty) and Joe Biden (Frederick M. Brown / Getty)

Bernie Sanders has sparked controversy over his campaign against Democratic candidate Joe Biden by voting on LGBT + rights.

Sanders continues to rage with Biden to prevent his party’s nominee from running against Donald Trump for president next year.

In several recent speeches, he has met with the former vice president for support of such principles as ‘Don Ask, Don’t Tell’ and the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA).

“Here’s not just looking at the past 20 years, it’s not just looking at how things are going, it’s just seeing who didn’t do the right thing because they were the ones who were supposed to vote,” Sanders said in a news conference last week, The Washington Post reports.

“What I can tell you is that, whether it was Iraq, or DOMA, even if it was ‘Don’t Ask Don’T Tell’, these were tough votes. I was there, on the right side of history, and my friend Joe Biden was not there.”

Press correspondent Joe Biden has accused Sanders of lying, saying that Biden “voted to shoot terrorists from the 1993 sanctioned permit”.

Biden’s supporters felt they had retained and voted for a change in 1993 to remove the ‘Don Ask, Don’T Tell’ rule from anything.

Sanders and Biden are fighting for LGBT + votes.

However, Biden voted in favor of the Defense of Marriage Act – which prohibits the state’s legal recognition of same-sex marriage – while Sanders voted.

Getting the support of LGBT + voters can be decisive in the Sanders and Biden cases as they both fight for the Democratic presidency.

Sanders hopes to raise support among former LGBT + community supporters. Research released in the NBC News broadcast of Super Tuesday revealed that 42% of LGBT + voters support Sanders, while Biden only received 19% of LGBT + Democrats’ votes.

The poll also revealed that one in 10 Democrats voting in Super Tuesday was identified as LGBT +, indicating that the queer party is the biggest one who will play a key role in who should vote for the party.

Biden has now published LGBT + efforts in an effort to help the group.