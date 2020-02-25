[Bernie Sanders Defends Opinions About Cuba at CNN Town Hall: ‘I Believe In Democracy, Not Authoritarianism’]

2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) defended his remarks Monday evening in a CNN Town Hall in Charleston, South Carolina on Fidel Castro’s reign in Cuba pointing to how when he initially came to electrical power, he instituted a literacy application.

Sanders also extra that he believes in “in democracy, not authoritarianism.”

CNN host Andrew Cuomo asked Sanders about his responses which aired on 60 Minutes relating to Cuba, incorporating that fellow Democrats from Florida are “attacking your remark as totally unacceptable, singing the praises of a murderous tyrant.”

Sanders fired back by outlining Castro’s literacy system while bolstering about how he believes in democracy.

“When Fidel Castro to start with came to electricity — you know what he did, he initiated a big literacy application. There was a ton of individuals in Cuba at that point who had been illiterate. He shaped a literacy brigade that went out and served people today understand to study and generate,” Sanders responded.

“I believe teaching individuals to go through and write is a very good point. I have been really dependable and critical of all authoritarian regimes all around the entire world, which includes Cuba, Nicaragua, Saudi Arabia, China, Russia. I occur to feel in democracy, not authoritarianism.”

Sanders then riffed about how he is attacked by critics around his assertion on China, major more persons out of poverty as opposed to other nations.

“China is an authoritarian region, turning into a lot more and far more authoritarian. But can any one deny — the points are apparent — they have taken far more people today out of extreme poverty than any place in history. I get criticized, but that is the truth.”

Sanders ongoing, “Truth is reality. All correct? If you want to disagree with me, if any individual would like to say that — and by the way all of the Congress people you mentioned just so satisfied to be supporting other [2020 presidental] candidates…but you know, the real truth is the truth of the matter. And that is what happened in the initially many years of the Castro regime.”

