Bernie Sanders’ disappointment for 2020 could also offer a thought-provoking lesson for Trump: Keith Boag

“It would always have been Joe Biden,” said US campaign pro Joe Trippi, who has assisted Democrats for decades.

Trippi has stayed out of the main campaign this season, but has seen enough to know that there is always a moment of bowel control when he says Democrats ask themselves this difficult question before giving their vote: “Shit, will we really do it? “

Former Vice President Biden is the alleged 2020 candidate because he passed gut check. His rival, Senator Bernie Sanders, isn’t because he didn’t. At least, it’s part of the story.

If you followed the Democratic presidential primaries and were surprised when this week was neatly concluded with Sanders ‘release, this could be due to the fact that punditocracy has misled you, once again, from the strength of Sanders’ campaign.

Exaggerated experts

The first time Sanders was run for president in 2016, experts canceled him as too far before anyone had cast a single primary vote. But Sanders proved to be a formidable challenger for front runner Hillary Clinton.

Experts made a mistake again this year when they went too far and almost handed Sanders the nomination while there was still snow on the ground in New Hampshire, apparently believing that the party was moving relentlessly in the direction of Sanders.

Sanders and former U.S. vice president Joe Biden greet each other on the Democratic presidential presidency debate on March 15 (Evan Vucci / The Associated Press)

The “garbage, garbage” rule means that any analysis built on these two wrong assumptions is also probably wrong. So there are some second thoughts about why Sanders was underestimated in 2016 and overestimated in 2020; what really happened and what it means for the party in the November political elections.

As they did in 2016, some Sanders supporters say that their man has been canceled from the appointment by a disdainful party institution of his grassroots movement.

After Sanders came out on Wednesday, for example, his national press secretary, Briahna Joy Gray, suggested that Biden had been nominated a candidate by the Democratic Party leadership. He also retweeted a Fox News movie asking if Biden could “find his car in a three-tiered garage” or “navigate a salad buffet” let alone drive the country.

Bernie was too kind to chase Biden, but he’s on his way.

Either the Dem leadership is more concerned with maintaining a corporate status quo than getting rid of Trump, or they are planning to replace Joe – by adopting a rather quick and free relationship with representative democracy.

Loser for both. https://t.co/mzQYMjM2Nc

– @ briebriejoy

But if you cross check the primary results of 2020 with the results of 2016, it is clear why Sanders is not the candidate: in every primary election – in every single one – Sanders has done worse this time than he did last time , sometimes much worse.

Doubts about the implementation of Sanders’ policies

“Electorate parties that supported him in 2016 didn’t necessarily support Bernie Sanders’ ideas, they just didn’t want Hilary Clinton to be the candidate,” said John Hudak of the Brookings Institution, who compiled statistics for a document on two main Sanders campaigns.

Without the benefit of anyone except Hillary, this time Sanders had to take a closer look. His progressive proposals – Medicare for all, free university education and the like – were not necessarily unpopular. Many voters liked the things he wanted to do, but were not convinced that he knew how to do it, said Hudak.

“Bernie Sanders never thought about the trial. That’s why he was a wildly bankrupt legislator for 30 years.”

The Sanders campaign said it is misleading to compare the 2020 results with the 2016 results. The field was much larger this year and therefore naturally more fragmented, they say. But the fact is, some primary voters supported Sanders because they had no other non-Hillary options in 2016. And when they had other options in 2020, they chose someone else.

The African American vote cannot be guaranteed

Sanders seems not to have understood the nature of his success in 2016, Hudak said. “This led to a series of strategic errors that eventually left him in second place again in 2020.”

The main strategic mistake, Hudak said, was not realizing that Clinton ultimately defeated him in 2016 because he swept the African American vote, especially in the southern states. Sanders was five years old to solve that problem, but he didn’t and it cost him dearly.

WATCH | Bernie Sanders announces the end of his 2020 campaign

Bernie Sanders has announced the end of his campaign to become the Democratic presidential candidate after being unable to gain momentum during the COVID-10 pandemic. 01:59

Trippi said it might have been different if Sanders had competed against any candidate, other than Biden, for African American votes.

“Everyone else has given Sanders a fair fight with the African Americans, but against Joe Biden, good luck, man,” said Trippi.

“Just like Joe Biden wouldn’t have won the fight for young progressives against Bernie Sanders, right? It won’t happen.”

Potential lessons for Trump

When Biden won South Carolina in a landslide thanks to African Americans, some progressives acted as if black voters did not understand their personal interest. This resulted in a violent and sarcastic public backlash by Michael Harriot, columnist for the political and cultural site The Root, aimed at Sanders supporters. It seemed to confirm that they had little in common.

“And now your fragile fragile hearts are broken into a thousand small pieces because the blacks rejected the wearer Buddha during his search for the presidency. And by not choosing Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden’s supporters are somehow ruining the America, “said Harriot in his open letter to the so-called Bernie Bros.

This reconsideration of Sanders’ success in 2016 – in part as a byproduct of anyone’s sentiment except Hillary and the gender bias it includes – could also be bad news for Donald Trump, because, of course, Biden is not Clinton.

United States President Donald Trump owes much of his victory in 2016 to the dislike of many voters for Hillary Clinton. (Jonathan Ernst / Reuters)

Consider Michigan. Clinton lost the state closely with Sanders in the 2016 primary and then lost it even more closely to Trump later in the general election.

But apparently Michigan really likes Biden. He beat Sanders comfortably there this year. This is a flashing red light for Trump because Michigan remains an important step on his way to a second term.

The Clinton factor

So Sanders’ story now seems, to a greater extent than before, a Hillary Clinton story. Without Clinton to run against, Sanders hasn’t been so competitive this year, and without her against, Trump may not be.

“It was Hillary Clinton at the top of the ticket (in 2016). Which is kind of sexism on steroids – it’s not just a woman, it’s that woman,” said Hudak.

Analysts say Sanders was hindered in the 2020 game because he wasn’t against Hillary Clinton. (Alex Brandon / Associated Press)

“And this was an impetus for (Trump in 2016), whether it was in his support or a fall in democratic support, and he won’t have one this year.”

Sanders supporters are again injured, disappointed and in some cases angry. But they have time to recover between today and election day, and some already seem to be looking at the battle against Trump in November and other battles beyond.

After Sanders ended his campaign on Wednesday, Jonathan Tasini, a former Sanders surrogate, tweeted: “For all whose interests have been our concern, the work continues, the cause persists, hope still lives and the dream will never die. “

I remember what Ted Kennedy said in 1980 after losing to Carter: “For all those whose problems have been our concern, the work continues, the cause persists, hope still lives and the dream will never die” #ThankYouBernie #StillSanders @Bernie Sanders

– @ jonathantasini

And if anyone unfamiliar with those lines, Tasini pointed out that they had been pronounced by Ted Kennedy – a progressive and the embodiment of the democratic establishment – at the 1980 democratic convention.