Bernie Sanders Drops Democratic Race For US Presidential Candidate

Bernie Sanders, the 78-year-old Vermont senator who reshaped U.S. politics with his youth-led movement for radical social change, has ended his campaign for the 2020 Democratic nomination.

His departure almost guarantees that former Vice President Joe Biden will be the Democratic presidential candidate in an election against Donald Trump in the midst of the rapid escalation of the coronavirus crisis.

After storming the first primary voting states with good performances in Iowa and New Hampshire and a dominant victory in Nevada in February, the political momentum inexorably opposed him as South Carolina revived Biden’s spray campaign. The state was also the beginning of the end for Mr. Sanders in 2016, during his first nomination campaign when he challenged Hillary Clinton. Although he did not respond to the candidacy, his insurgent candidacy invigorated the American left.

For weeks, Sanders resisted calls to quit the race despite falling almost desperately behind his rival as the pandemic forced candidates to step out of the election campaign and governors delayed several key primary elections. Faced with worsening economic and public health crises, Mr. Sanders found new urgency for his progressive program, the centerpiece of which is a single payment proposal that would guarantee health coverage for every American.

Virtual events

In the final weeks before his release, Mr. Sanders effectively transformed his campaign into an effort to respond to the coronavirus, by hosting virtual events on the virus and raising funds for charities helping those affected by the epidemic. .

He said the unprecedented public health crisis has exposed the “cruelty and nonsense” of the American health care system, which he would like to see replaced by a Medicare for All program. But his efforts have not changed political reality.

Although the early days of elementary school were shaped by a solid competition of ideas, the top priority for Democrats was not ideology but electability. In March, the breed suddenly shrank from a historically diverse field of candidates to two 70-year-old white men. Suddenly fearing that a democratic socialist would jeopardize their chances against Trump in November, the Democrats from the states of Florida to Washington, Michigan to Texas lined up behind Biden, ultimately denying Sanders a path to follow.

While Mr. Sanders was further behind in counting delegates, he sent mixed signals about his intentions. In a series of public statements from his hometown of Burlington, where he retired in the midst of the epidemic, Sanders admitted he was losing the “eligibility” battle to his rival, but said that he won the “ideological” and the “generational”. ” debate.

Sanders, always stronger in the role of the underdog, made his way into controversy after suffering a heart attack in October and was virtually excluded from the race. As Elizabeth Warren, an ideological ally who became a rival, fell behind, Sanders consolidated her support for the left and, for a time, was the leader of the Democratic nomination.

But he only found success when his opponents were divided. Biden’s victory in South Carolina forced fellow centrists Amy Klobuchar and former mayor of South Bend, Pete Buttigieg, to quit the race. The two supported Biden, who then swept 10 of 14 states on Super Tuesday, a hot streak that continued into March.

Billionaire Mike Bloomberg quickly gave up after that and approved of Biden. Warren withdrew the next day, but refused to support either candidate in what was considered a loss to Sanders.

Perhaps no candidate has done more to reshape the Democratic Party than Sanders in the past four years.

The questions he popularized in 2016 – from Medicare for All to climate change – were at the center of lively debates during the 2020 race. But his much sought-after political revolution never quite arrived. Although Mr. Sanders made gains with Latin voters, he struggled to extend his appeal to black voters and young voters did not show up in the numbers he hoped for. – Guardian News and Media