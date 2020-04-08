Bernie Sanders ends the democratic campaign for the president

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, who saw his once-strong lead in Democratic primaries evaporate as the party establishment quickly lined up behind rival Joe Biden, ended his presidential bid Wednesday, acknowledging that the former vice president is too forward for him to have any reasonable hope of catching up.

Sanders informed staff of his campaign about his decision in a morning conference call and then gave a virtual press conference to media and supporters, coming out in a speech that contained references to Nelson Mandela and Martin Luther King and addressed the COVID pandemic. -19.

“As I see the crisis gripping the nation, exacerbated by President Trump, I cannot in good conscience continue to organize a campaign that cannot win,” he said.

While failing to run for the second time, progressive Sanders said it was clear that his followers had helped win “the ideological struggle” over the future of the Democratic Party.

“Together we have transformed American consciousness about the type of nation we can become and have made this country a big step forward in the never ending struggle for economic justice,” he said.

Sanders suffered a heart attack in late 2019 but was able to compete for the nomination in what had been a crowded field after strong results in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada.

Sanders and Biden skipped the traditional handshake for the final debate, which was moved to Washington from Phoenix on March 15 due to the emerging pandemic. (Evan Vucci / The Associated Press)

But he saw his hopes for the nomination vanish in March after a string of wins for Biden, now the alleged candidate to challenge Donald Trump, whom Sanders has called “the most dangerous president in modern American history.”

In a series of tweets, Biden congratulated Sanders on the race he ran, praising him for “a movement as powerful today as it was yesterday”.

Biden, 77, has pledged to work hard to win over Sanders’ supporters who may be reluctant to vote for him.

And to Bernie’s supporters: I know I have to earn your votes. And I know it may take some time. But I want you to know that I see you, I feel you and I understand the urgency of this moment. I hope you will join us. You are more than welcome: you are necessary.

– @ JoeBiden

Fears of “eligibility” on Sanders

Sanders faced pressure to exit both because of the results and the pandemic, which overthrew the democratic race and also raised questions about the vote for the general election, which is scheduled for November 3.

Sanders, who reacted angrily to the court rulings that saw the Wisconsin chief on Tuesday, said his campaign will not engage in traditional efforts to get the vote in the state due to health problems with the coronavirus.

Sanders congratulated Biden and called him a “decent man”.

Wednesday said, however, that his name would remain on the ballot and continue to accumulate delegates as a “practical matter” for a democratic convention that is now scheduled for August due to the coronavirus. Several Democratic primaries were rejected in May and June.

Sanders initially exceeded the high expectations of his ability to recreate the magic of his 2016 presidential offer and even passed a heart attack last October on the campaign track. But he found himself unable to convert the unshakable support of progressives into a viable path to nomination amid fears of “eligibility” fueled by questions about whether his democratic socialist ideology would be palatable to general election voters.

The senator, who is independent but caucus as a Democrat, began his latest offer in the White House by addressing questions about whether he could win back supporters who chose him four years ago as a rebellious alternative to choosing the party establishment, Hillary Clinton. . Despite winning 22 states in 2016, there is no guarantee that he would have been a major presidential contender in this cycle.

‘The future of the country is with our ideas’

Sanders, however, used strong surveys and solid fundraisers – collected almost entirely from small donations made online – to more than quiet doubters. Like the first time, he attracted broad support from young voters and was able to make new paths within the Hispanic community, although his appeal to African Americans remained small.

Sanders amassed the highest number of votes in Iowa and New Hampshire, which opened primary votes and achieved an easy victory in Nevada – apparently leaving him well positioned to run for democratic nomination while a deeply crowded and divided field of alternatives sank around him.

Senator Bernie Sanders is shown on Capitol Hill in Washington last month. As his hopes for the nomination wear off, Sanders was increasingly focused on Congress’ efforts to help fight the coronavirus pandemic. (Patrick Semansky / The Associated Press)

Within days of a big Super Tuesday scheduled for Biden in early March, his former Democratic ex-rivals lined up and announced their support for his rival. The former vice president’s campaign had appeared on the verge of collapse after New Hampshire, but found new life as the rest of the party’s more moderate establishment merged around him as an alternative to Sanders.

Things only got worse the following week when Sanders lost Michigan, where he campaigned hard and upset Clinton in 2016. He was also beaten up in Missouri, Mississippi and Idaho on the same night and the results were so decisive that Sanders took it. headed for Vermont without talking to the media.

Minnesota MP Omar, Sanders supporter, reacts:

Today, our movement is facing a setback.

But every single setback is an opportunity to make progress.

– @ IlhanMN

Sanders had scheduled a rally in Ohio, but canceled it amid fears of the spread of the coronavirus – and the epidemic kept him at home while his campaign seemed uncertain of his next move. The senator turned to reporters the following day, but he also looked like a candidate who already knew he had been beaten.

“While our campaign has won the ideological debate, we are losing the debate about eligibility,” said Sanders on March 18.

As if with that address, Sanders on Wednesday indicated “sometimes overwhelming” support for his candidacy among younger voters.

“The future of this country is with our ideas,” he said.