Bernie Sanders focuses on support for women’s rights following feud with Elizabeth Warren

EXETER, NH – Bernie Sanders doubled his support for women’s rights when he tried to bring female voters to justice in a series of Granite State campaign events Saturday, just days after progressive rival Elizabeth Warren accused him of saying that a woman could not win the presidency.

Sanders did not immediately address the gender-driven spit that flooded during Tuesday night’s Democratic debate and dominated its aftermath, when the Vermont and Massachusetts senators accused each other of lying about their private conversation in 2018. His team focused his attention instead again on former vice president Joe Biden and escalated their most recent argument about social security. Meanwhile, Warren told reporters in Iowa that she didn’t want to talk about the problem any further.

But the flare-up between the two leading progressives that followed the Democratic nomination still weighed on voters’ heads on Saturday. A voter in Exeter, N.H., asked Sanders how he would avoid the struggle between the Democratic hope peoples.

“You didn’t see me say a word about another candidate,” Sanders said in response. “We are going to focus on the problems of the working families of America.”

Moments later, his campaign manager sent an email with former Vice President Joe Biden about his social security reputation.

While the Sanders campaign returned to Biden – the target of the Vermont senator this cycle – Sanders mocked himself with sexism and racism and played his plea for equal pay and the right of women to choose at the Portsmouth Women’s March.

“Women and men, gays and straight men, black and white and Latino, we’re in this together, not just to defeat (President) Trump, but to create the kind of nation that you and I know we can become,” Sanders said in a call to unity.

The Women’s March was a late addition on Friday to the schedule of the senator, a stop University of New Hampshire political science professor Dante Scala called “a smart play” in the aftermath of the Warren brouhaha.

“Academically educated, progressive women are an important voting block in the New Hampshire Democratic primary, especially for Sanders and Warren,” Scala said. “Sanders can’t afford to have bad feelings about his conflict with Warren, not to mention his fight with Hillary Clinton four years ago.”

Voters who supported Sanders told the Herald Saturday that their support was unchanged due to the collision of the progressives. Undecided voters told the Messenger that they were “disappointed” in the uprising, some bickering against Warren’s dip in the polls while Sanders emerged.

“I liked her. I think she actually lobeed a hand grenade and let it go on both. It was a bad move, bad timing, “said Jim Margarita, a Hampton, N.H., independent. “It stopped me from considering her, to be honest.”

His wife, Judy Margarita, a democrat who said she is making a decision between Sanders and former South Bend, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, felt the same.

“It seemed like she thought she could use it as a political tool. I thought it was a bit unpleasant, “Judy Margarita said.

Jan Fonseka, an undecided Democrat from Portsmouth, said: ‘It was frankly disappointing. It wasn’t right. “

Sanders supporter Audrey Proctor of Amesbury, Massachusetts, defended Sanders’ support for women and said, “Bernie has always been a candidate facing women’s issues. The position last week was not fair.”

In Portsmouth, Warren supporter Susan Harden, a Pelham, NH, democrat, called it “a difficult situation.” She asked Sanders for support for women over the years but said: ‘They are friends and Elizabeth Warren said that, and you don’t throw friends under the bus, you know? “

Yet this week Harden reiterated the feelings of many progressive voters and organizations and added, “They just have to go beyond that because we must maintain a united front.”