Bernie Sanders follows Trump in calling for cash payments to Americans

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) on Tuesday called for the United States government to reward American homes amid the coronavirus pandemic, a general proposal completely championed by the Trump administration’s coronavirus task force.

Sanders went to the nation, explaining the steps he believes the United States government must take in its continued response to the global pandemic. Presidential hopeful has racked up monthly payments of $ 2,000 to American homes, a concept President Trump publicly endorsed during a Tuesday press conference at the White House along with his administration’s coronavirus task force.

“In addition, we must provide a $ 2,000 direct emergency cash payment to every American household during the crisis to provide them with the assistance they need to pay their bills and care for their families. “said Sanders:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-0uQV83U5Dk (/ embed)

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin detailed the administration’s terrain for delivering direct payments to American workers in the midst of an ongoing crisis.

“We are trying to send checks to Americans immediately,” said Mnuchin.

White house

“Americans need cash now, and the president wants to get cash now,” he continued, adding that it is “clear” that the administration does not need “to send people billing millions of dollars a year.”

“I think we’re going to do something that makes money for them as quickly as possible. This may not be an accurate way to do this, because obviously some people should not receive checks for $ 1000,” Trump said. .

“But in the end we will have a very good idea of ​​what we are going to do,” the president added.

Sanders also called for emergency unemployment assistance, offering 100 percent of a person’s previous salary with a cap of $ 75,000 annually. As a whole, Sanders estimated that the answer to this “unprecedented moment” will cost about $ 2 trillion.