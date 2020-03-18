Bernie Sanders Gets Testy With CNN’s Manu Raju

Bernie Sanders is apparently reassessing his marketing campaign likely forward (however not dropping out nonetheless), and when questioned about his timeline by a CNN reporter now, he obtained fairly testy.

For the duration of a press gaggle, CNN’s Manu Raju requested him about his campaign and Sanders responded, “I’m dealing with a fucking world-wide disaster. You know, we’re dealing with.”

Raju tweeted he asked once again about his strategies and mentioned Sanders responded, “Rght now I’m attempting to do my most effective to make sure that we really don’t have an financial meltdown and that folks really do not die. Is that sufficient for you to keep me chaotic for currently?”

The blowup transpired about 50 % way by means of a five-moment gaggle exactly where Sanders talked about the “unparalleled disaster of our life time,” calling for a vary of steps that the U.S. federal government ought to get in the midst of the financial crisis.

Afterwards, he mellowed out and answered questions about the crisis for about two extra minutes.

