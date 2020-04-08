Bernie Sanders has suspended the 2020 Democratic presidential campaign

WASHINGTON – Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders suspended his campaign Wednesday, offering former Vice President Joe Biden a presumptive nominee to face Republican President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 election.

“The path to success is almost impossible,” Sanders said in a livestreamed speech to supporters from his hometown of Burlington, Vermont.

“I decided that this fight for the Democratic nomination was unsuccessful. And today, I have announced the suspension of my campaign.”

The 78-year-old U.S. senator from Vermont, a democratic socialist whose progressive agenda has pulled the party to the left, shot at an early Democratic leader. But he quickly faded after defeating South Carolina in late February as moderate Democrats rallied their support behind Biden.

The departure of Sanders, Biden’s last remaining rival, puts a strain on the 77-year-old former vice president and Trump, 73, who is seeking a second four-year term in office.

Sanders’ decision comes as the country gets a coronavirus outbreak that climbs to the nomination schedule, with some primaries being postponed and others in the air.

Sanders, who also embarked on an unexpectedly strong 2016 challenge to eventually Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, is under pressure to stop her campaign after Biden won victories in major contests on March 17. in Florida, Arizona and Illinois.

Some allies encouraged Sanders to stay in the race to further influence Biden’s policy positions. But the coronavirus crisis shifted the public’s focus from the campaign and, with all the rallies canceled, Sanders had little chance to get his message across.

Trump, who has cast Sanders’ supporters and said the senator is being unfairly treated by the Democratic Party, immediately reacted to Twitter.

“It ends just as Democrats and DNCs want, as Croas does the Hillary fiasco. The Bernies must approach the Republican Party, TRADE !,” Trump wrote.

Many of Sanders’ policy positions have been part of the debate over the Democratic Democratic primary, including his proposal for Medicare for All to create a government-managed health care system to replace the current blend of private medical insurance and public programs. He also raised a $ 15 minimum wage, tuition-free tuition at public colleges and higher taxes on the rich.

“Our movement has won an ideological struggle in the so-called red states, blue states, and purple states,” Sanders said. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jonathan Oatis)