[Bernie Sanders Hits Trump for NY Moments Lawsuit: ‘Taking a Web site from His Dictator Friends’]

Bernie Sanders blasted President Donald Trump Wednesday for his campaign’s lawsuit versus the New York Situations, expressing he’s “taking a page from his dictator buddies.”

The Trump reelection campaign is suing the Occasions for libel over an view piece from March 2019 headlined “The Authentic Trump-Russia Quid Pro Quo.”

The Moments responded in a statement expressing, “The Trump marketing campaign has turned to the courts to try out to punish an viewpoint author for obtaining an view they come across unacceptable. The good news is, the regulation guards the correct of Individuals to express their judgments and conclusions.”

Sanders reacted in a statement declaring, “We have a president who thinks he is above the legislation and can do and say whatever he would like without consequences… and now — getting a page from his dictator close friends all over the entire world — is seeking to dismantle the ideal to a absolutely free press in the 1st Modification by suing the New York Occasions for publishing an opinion column about his unsafe marriage with Russia.”

Sanders statement on Trump lawsuit against NYT:

“Trump has called the press the ‘enemy of the folks,’ and now – using a page from his dictator good friends all around the earth – is making an attempt to dismantle the suitable to a absolutely free press…” pic.twitter.com/nM9TT48Vt0 — Greg Krieg (@GregJKrieg) February 26, 2020

Bernie Sanders, in defending his comments praising Castro’s Cuba instituting literacy programs, mentioned this week, “I transpire to believe in democracy, not authoritarianism.”