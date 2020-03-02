bernie-sanders-holds-rally-at-conference-centre-in-downtown-la-as-super-tuesday-ways

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders held a rally Sunday at the Convention Middle in downtown Los Angeles in entrance of thousands of supporters ahead of California’s main.

Sanders has made winning California central to his campaign. In his ultimate take a look at to L.A. just before the key Tuesday, he spoke to a lot more than 15,000 at the Conference Centre. Sanders urged his supporters to vote, not by attacking his rivals, but by attacking President Donald Trump.

“No, we will not have a pathological liar in the White Dwelling for 4 much more a long time,” Sanders instructed his supporters. “We will not have a president who is undermining American democracy, who believes he is higher than the legislation.”

Immediately after successful the New Hampshire principal and Nevada caucuses, Sanders is bringing a nicely-funded and organized campaign into Tremendous Tuesday, when 14 states and one particular territory will vote. But on Saturday, Sanders shed to former Vice President Joe Biden in the South Carolina most important by about 28 percentage points.

Sanders also reacted Sunday to a single much less Democrat in the race, former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who suspended his campaign Sunday.

“I want to congratulate him for managing a outstanding campaign,” Sanders said.

“Tonight, I just want to welcome all of his supporters into our movement and urge them to signing up for us in the combat for serious modify in this nation,” he additional.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren strategies in East L.A. Monday and Pete Buttigieg was intended to marketing campaign in San Diego Monday, but that function has been cancelled.