Bernie Sanders increases lead among NH women

If the New Hampshire Democratic POTUS was primarily a sitcom, the name would be “Everyone loves Bernie.”

According to the latest WBUR opinion poll, Senator Bernie Sanders crushes his fellow 2020 contenders in the granite state with 29% of the vote, 12 points ahead of former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, 15 points for Joe Biden and, well, let’s Senator Elizabeth Warren didn’t tell her numbers until she had the chance to give her a beer.

But Bernie’s success is even greater than it appears. While New Hampshire Democrats tend to have a positive view of all the top candidates in their party, Bernie is their favorite. Despite all the talk about vice-president Biden as a consensus candidate, Bernie’s approval score is even higher, 74% to 57%.

(The exception to the rule is Gov. Deval Patrick, whose beneficiaries exceed his unfavorable values ​​by 31% to 29%. Again, I did say ‘top candidates’.)

This can all explain why the gambling markets choose Sanders to win the New Hampshire primary road. According to Oddschecker.com in the UK, according to the oddsmakers, Bernie Sanders is currently the favorite to win the first three states in the 2020 Democrat Primaries.

“Just six weeks ago, Elizabeth Warren was a clear favorite among oddsmakers and gamblers in New Hampshire, with an implicit percentage chance of 61.90% with a -162 rating,” said their spokesperson Pete Watt. Since then they have all been bets on Bernie.

Let’s take a break, so that all #Woke Ladies can complain about sexism and misogyny and how Liz Warren is really nice once you get to know her, etc. Which might have some merit if Bernie Sanders wasn’t that beat her … among women.

The word “knocking” is actually not fair. It is what Barack Obama used to call a “shellacking”. New Hampshire Democratic women prefer Bernie to Warren with a margin of almost 3 to 1: 30% to 11%. Two weeks after her “Sanders is a sexist!” Stupidity, Warren’s support among women is hardly in the few figures.

Forget “Bernie Bros.” Maybe it’s time for “Bernie Babes”?

“That’s only with college kids, and kids don’t vote. Wait for the mature Democratic women to show up, they’ll give Warren a big win!”

Uh Huh.

The most popular candidate among New Hampshire’s “women of a certain age” is … Bernie Sanders. The same applies to wealthy and well-educated voters.

If I had predicted a year ago that Warren would lose well-off, higher educated white women – to Bernie Sanders – I would be fired like a boil. But that’s what happens.

And this is not only the impact of Bernie’s rugged appearance and animal magnetism. It is also the case that women reject Liz Warren.

Again, these are WBUR’s own poll results. But as WBUR – a propaganda outfit funded by the taxpayer as opposed to a non-partisan news source – they never mention Sanders’ overwhelming lead among women and instead “report” that “the issue of gender is very important in the race, and could galvanize female support for Warren. “

Well, you could. And Charlie Baker suddenly remembered that he was supposed to be a Republican and would stop increasing tax increases from the gazillion-dollar. Miracles happen every day.

But what actually happens and has been going on for weeks is that Sanders’ support has increased while Warren’s support has decreased. What happens is that Warren’s attempt to kick Sanders out failed. That her inexplicable forgery does not work, while the unapologetic “Eat The Rich!” Sanders socialism succeeds.

This is what is going to happen: Sanders is going to win Iowa. Democrats are going to panic. They go to New Hampshire to look for a firewall and find a state where their natural ally, Liz Warren, is not a starter.

Bernie wins the #FITN primary, wins Nevada, does OK in S.C. and then entered Super Tuesday with millions to spend and nothing but Mike Bloomberg between him and the nomination.

And then we’ll discover if the Democratic establishment hates Bernie enough to embrace an unpopular NYC billionaire.

Michael Graham regularly contributes to the Boston Herald. Follow him on Twitter @IAmMGraham.