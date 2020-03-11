Bernie Sanders is a born loser who will not fight like a real Marxist

Bernie Sanders thinks of a Marxist, holds a Marxist’s beliefs, but fights like a punk.

You know, Bernie, that’s it, brother. You’re 78 years old … That’s right. You either win this one, or you are reminded of it as a born loser, as opposed to a revolutionary.

What kind of revolutionary comes off as a killed puppy, especially when the only one between him and the revolution is a fragile and weak Joe Biden, a corrupt and corrupt member of the elite, an establishment that leans on billionaires, bankers and the bourgeoisie?

No one is asking for Bernie to go to Stalin. Before the Russian Revolution of 1917, Stalin was a thief, a murderer, a bandit, a bank robber … Castro was a gangster. Bernie won’t even cause Biden’s corruption in Ukraine.

Mao and Che lived in years of deprivation in the service of the revolution. Bernie doesn’t even have the stones to live on a couple of bad news cycles to warn people about Biden’s obvious mental decline.

Ho Chi Minh left a comfortable life for a living in the jungle caves. Bernie doesn’t even demand that Joe Biden be forced to appear during the next debate.

What a loser this guy is.

But what should we expect from a Marxist millionaire with three houses, including a lame summer home?

What should we expect from a career politician who has spent thirty years doing nothing significant as a U.S. Senator from a state no higher than the average car park in Texas?

If you hear a newborn kitten, at least try to catch a glimpse. Not Bernie. Oh no … the establishment can snatch it, steal it, fold it on a table and steal its nomination, and all this soft, little Marxist limousine will say, “Joe Biden is a good man.”

Who do you think he is, Mitt Romney?

Bernie Bros? Is this your type? Really? Wasn’t the noodle wet? Next time, just use a guy in a Minnie Mouse costume.

This is not to be avoided, but what kind of revolutionary is his commentary on Castro and China yet good with the DNC?

Bernie is not silly. Bernie is very tough when he wants to be. You know what I think …? I think he is a boy, a man of his own … He speaks a good game and shakes money, all those millions … And during the twilight of his life, he enjoys the flattery of large crowds and attention and the point look and opportunity. talk on the national stage … But when it comes to doing something that will disrupt your life that will separate you from DNC / Media, you will not.

Bernie is too old, too comfortable, too rich and protects everything that comes first, especially the revolution.

And all I can say to those of you who funded your $ 140 million vanity campaign are … suck!

Your guy won’t even fight! It’s the last round and it won’t even turn!

Well, you know how silly I was supporting Mitt Romney and John McCain.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow her Facebook page here.