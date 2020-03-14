Bernie Sanders is calling for the construction of emergency housing over Coronavirus

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) on Saturday called for the construction of an “emergency home” as a means to combat the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

“We need to build emergency housing to make sure that the homeless, domestic violence survivors, and quarantined college students on campus can receive the shelter, health care and nutrition they need,” said Sanders Saturday:

Sanders’ call follows President Trump’s decision to make an emergency statement as US officials, organizations and businesses take drastic steps: shut down operations, ban large meetings, postpone elections and suspend their events in an effort to calm down. the effects of the new coronavirus.

“To unleash the full power of the federal government for this effort, today I am officially declaring a national emergency,” Trump said on Friday.

“The next eight weeks are critical. We can learn and turn a corner on this virus,” he continued. “Some of the doctors say it will happen, that it will happen. Interesting terms and very accurate, I think.”

In general, the President emphasized the “overriding goal” of stopping the spread of the virus and helping “all Americans affected by it.”

Sanders, for his part, has been providing almost daily updates on the coronavirus and using opportunities to deepen his vision for a universal healthcare system.

“Our country is at a great disadvantage compared to all other major countries on Earth because we do not guarantee health care to all people as a right,” Sanders said on Thursday, making similar statements on Friday.

“The poll after the vote already shows us that the American people understand that we need to do what every other important country on earth does, and that it is guaranteed to provide healthcare to all our people as a human right, not a privilege, “he said Friday.

“When we begin to see the failures and vulnerabilities of the current healthcare system, I suppose these numbers and the demand for universal healthcare will only increase,” he added.

