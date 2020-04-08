Bernie Sanders is coming out of the US presidential race, probably Joe Biden, a Democratic candidate

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders has finalized his presidential proposal, clearing the way for former Vice President Joe Biden to stand as the Democratic candidate against President Donald Trump in the November election.

Sanders initially surpassed sky-high expectations of his ability to recreate the magic of his presidential bid in 2016, and even won a heart attack last October. But he found himself unable to turn unquestionable support from progressives into a viable path to candidacy, with fears of “eligibility” being fueled by questions about whether his democratic socialist ideology would appeal to voters of a general election.

“The road to victory is almost impossible,” Sanders told supporters Wednesday. “If I believed we had a viable path to the nomination, I would definitely continue the campaign, but it just doesn’t exist.”

He called Biden a “very decent man,” but did not offer explicit support from the former vice president. Sanders said his name will remain on the ballot in states that have not yet held primaries, so he can get more delegates and “exert significant influence” on the Democratic platform.

Biden credited Sanders with creating a “movement” and called on his progressive supporters.

“I see you, I hear you, and I understand the urgency of what we must do in this country,” Biden said. “I hope you will join us. You are more than welcome. You are needed.”

Bernie Sanders, who saw his once strong lead in the Democratic primary evaporate as the party’s establishment quickly joined behind rival Joe Biden, ended his presidential bid. Photo / AP

Sanders began his latest White House bid, facing questions about whether he could return to the supporters who chose him four years ago as a rebel alternative to Hillary Clinton. Despite winning 22 states in 2016, there were no guarantees he would be a top presidential contestant this cycle.

But Sanders used strong voting and solid fundraising – collected almost entirely from small donations made online – to quiet early doubters. As for the first time, he attracted widespread support from young voters and made new references within the Spanish community, even as his engagement with African-Americans remained weak.

Sanders amassed most of the votes in Iowa and New Hampshire, which opened up primary voting and cruised to an easy victory in Nevada – apparently leaving him well-positioned to spur the Democratic nomination while a deeply crowded and divided field of alternatives sank around him.

But Biden’s pivotal support from influential South Carolina representative Jim Clyburn, and a later-than-expected victory in South Carolina, pushed the former vice president into Super Tuesday, when he won 10 of 14 states.

In a matter of days, Biden’s former Democratic rivals lined up to support him. His campaign appeared on the brink of collapse after New Hampshire but found new life while the rest of the party’s more moderate board rallied around him as an alternative to Sanders.

Things only got worse the following week, when Sanders lost to Michigan, where he campaigned hard and upset Clinton in 2016. He was also beaten in Missouri, Mississippi and Idaho the same night, and the results were so decisive that Sanders headed to Vermont without to speak. to the media.

The coronavirus outbreak essentially froze the campaign, preventing Sanders from holding the large rallies that had become his trademark and changing the primary calendar. It became increasingly unclear where he could not secure a victory that would help him regain ground against Biden.

Although he will not be the candidate, Sanders was a key architect of many of the social policies that governed the Democratic primary, including universal, “Medicare for All”, universal, funded government, health insurance public high school, at least $ 15. wage and promotional efforts to combat climate change under the “Green New Deal”.

Sanders started the race in 2020 arguing that he was the most eligible Democrat against Trump. He said his working class could help Democrats beat back Rust Belt states that Trump won in 2016, including Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. But as the race went on, the senator went back to his roots in 2016, repeatedly emphasizing that he is supporting a “political revolution” from bottom to bottom under the slogan “Not me.”

Sanders, 78, also faced constant questions about being the oldest candidate in the field. They were pushed into the spotlight on October 1, when he was at a demonstration in Las Vegas and asked for a chair to be brought on the stage for him to sit down. Suffering from chest pains, he operated on to insert two tips due to a blocked artery, and his campaign revealed two days later that he had a heart attack.

But a serious fear of health that might deactivate other campaigns only seemed to help Sanders, as his already strong fundraiser gained stronger and rising stars on the Democratic left, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Many supporters said the heart attack only strengthened his resolve to support him.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is the presumptive Democratic candidate to run for Donald Trump in the election in November. Photo / AP

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren fired him through much of the summer, but Sanders worked his way back in the polls. The two progressive candidates spent months refusing to attack each other, though Sanders offered strong Medicare for All advocacy after Warren offered a transition plan saying it would take the country years to transition to it.

The two longtime allies ended bitterly, if briefly, in January, when Warren said Sanders suggested during a private meeting in 2018 that a woman should not elect a president. Sanders refused to say so, but Warren refused to shake his outstretched hand after a debate in Iowa.

Warren left the race after an unpleasant Super Tuesday showing in which she finished third in her own state. Any lingering tension seemed to fade on Wednesday, when Warren tweeted her thanks to Sanders for “fighting so thoughtlessly for America’s working families.”

And Sanders explained that as he leaves the campaign, he will continue to strive for progressive principles.

“Please stay in this fight with me,” he told supporters. “The fight is on.”

– AP

