Bernie Sanders is leaving the White House race

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) announced the suspension of the 2020 presidential campaign Wednesday morning, paving the way for former Vice President Joe Biden to become the Democratic Party candidate for the White House.

Sanders announced his decision to leave the race during a conference call with staff and addressed supporters about the move shortly after.

“I wish I could give you better news, but I think you know the truth,” Sanders said. “I have come to the conclusion that this battle for the Democratic nomination will not be successful and, therefore, today I am announcing the suspension of my campaign.”

Bernie Sanders says he “made an honest assessment” and that “the road to victory” is “virtually impossible”.

“I have come to the conclusion that this battle for the Democratic nomination will not be successful and, therefore, today I am announcing the suspension of my campaign.” https://t.co/bpsDu5PxTc pic.twitter.com/klQkQTDQyS

– ABC News (@ABC) April 8, 2020

“While this campaign is ending, our movement is not,” he added.

Sanders also called Biden “a very decent man” and revealed that he will continue to vote in the remaining states to get delegates in an effort to “continue to work to get together, as many delegates as possible in the Democratic Convention, where we can. exert significant influence on the party platform. “

Senator Vermont’s decision comes as the United States struggles with the spread of Chinese coronavirus. The ongoing pandemic caused both Sanders and Biden to virtually campaign and delay the primary election across the country.

The move also follows a series of crushing losses in key primary states, prompting Sanders to evaluate the feasibility of his campaign.

President Trump has blamed social media on the failed candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) for the 2020 Sanders failure and invited his supporters to join the Republican Party.

“Bernie Sanders is out! Thanks to Elizabeth Warren. If it weren’t for her, Bernie would have won almost every state by Super Tuesday!” The president tweeted. “This ended as the Democrats and the DNC wanted, just like the fiasco Crooked Hillary. The Bernie People Should Come to the GOP, TRADE! “

Bernie Sanders is out! Thanks to Elizabeth Warren. If it weren’t for her, Bernie would have won almost every state by Super Tuesday! That ended as the Democrats and the DNC wanted, as did the Crooked Hillary fiasco. The Bernie People Should Come to the GOP, TRADE!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2020

Sanders racked up most of the votes in Iowa and New Hampshire, which opened the primary ballot and garnered an easy victory in Nevada, apparently leaving him well positioned to sprint to the Democratic nomination, while a steeply alternating field crowded and divided sank around him.

But a crucial endorsement by Biden from influential South Carolina representative Jim Clyburn and a later, larger-than-expected victory in South Carolina drove the former Vice President to Super Tuesday, when he won 10 of 14 states.

In a matter of days, its major Democratic former opponents lined up and announced their support for Biden. The ex-president’s campaign had been on the verge of a collapse after New Hampshire, but he found new life as the rest of the party’s more moderate establishment crept around him as an alternative to Sanders. .

Things only got worse the following week when Sanders lost to Michigan, where he had campaigned hard and upset Clinton in 2016. He was also beaten in Missouri, Mississippi and Idaho the same night, and the results were so decisive that Sanders won. headed to Vermont without talking to. the media.

The coronavirus outbreak essentially froze with the campaign, preventing Sanders from holding the big rallies that had become its trademark and changing the main calendar. It became increasingly clear where he failed to secure a victory that would help him regain ground against Biden.

Although he may not be the candidate, Sanders was a key architect of many of the social policies that dominated the Democratic primary, including a “Medicare for All”, a government-funded, universal healthcare plan Public schools, a minimum of $ 15. salaries and major efforts to combat climate change under the “Green New Deal”.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.