Bernie Sanders is open to Debate, CNN Fact Check Misses

CNN published a fact-checking article in the ABC News Democratic Presidential debate on Friday evening, in which the candidates got largely clean health with two statements that were “misleading” or “exaggerated” but found most of their statements to be true or slightly lacking in context.

They cited Sanders as “over the top” by saying that the United States “spends twice as much per capita on health care than people in any other country” if there are at least six countries that spend more than half of the United States per person.

But they overlooked a total lie that really was two lies in one.

During the debate, Biden attacked Sanders because he did not explain how much his plan cost or how it was paid.

“Imagine you are going to unite the country that is entering Congress. Say: ‘I have this bill, it will provide Medicare for everyone. I cannot tell you how much it will cost. We will do it later find out.” Whatever we spend in the federal government, it’s probably twice that. “Who do you think will make it?” Said Biden, adding it is. “

“First of all, the studies show that if we do what Joe wants, we will spend around $ 50 trillion on healthcare over the next 10 years,” Sanders said, which is a complete lie.

The study Sanders referred to is an analysis by the Center for Medicare Services on total health care spending “under applicable law,” not the Biden plan.

Sanders closed the lie with the addition, “That’s the status quo, Joe, that’s Health and Human Services,” when Biden’s plan – whatever you think of it – wouldn’t be the status quo.

In other words, Sanders used the total spending numbers as if they were the numbers for Biden’s plan, and then implied that HHS got in the way of Biden’s plan to be more of the “status quo”. But you were I’m talking about the status quo … not Biden’s plan to revise it.

“What we have to do is understand simple questions, Joe, we spend twice as much per capita on health care as people in any other country,” added Sanders, which, CNN emphasized, is wrong.

Check out the clip above about ABC News.

