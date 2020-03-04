bernie-sanders-marketing-campaign-data-files-motion-to-keep-la-county-polls-open-later

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Democratic presidential prospect Sen. Bernie Sanders filed an unexpected emergency motion on Super Tuesday to hold polls open up earlier 8 p.m. in Los Angeles County.

The marketing campaign is looking for an emergency injunction inquiring to keep polling facilities open for an added two hours.

It would call for that all voters who are in line to vote by 10 p.m. be permitted to vote provisionally and that all votes solid right after 8 p.m. be counted.

The Los Angeles County Registrar despatched a statement to ABC7 in response, declaring:

“At this time, I can ensure the Sanders campaign filed a petition to L.A. County to increase the hours of the Vote Centers and at this time, it is underneath review with County Counsel.”

The emergency motion comes amid quite a few most important victories for Sanders in Tuesday’s major election.

Follow ABC7 for the most up-to-date on this developing story.