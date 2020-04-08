Bernie Sanders moved the debate between Democrats

Although Bernie Saunders announced it was suspending the 2020 campaign on Wednesday, Chris Wallace claimed that the independent senator of Vermont still had a significant impact on the formation of the overall trajectory of the Democratic Party.

As Wallace reacted to Sanders’ statement on Outnumbered, he noted that the senator used his speech to support Medicare for all, while the country is still consumed by the corona pandemic. From there, he focused on the extent to which Sanders “shifted the debate within the party.”

“If you look at the things that Joe Biden, who seems to be the candidate, supports now … He is to the left where he is Barack Obama It was 2012, “said Wallace.” You have Joe Biden, we’re talking about health care for people who get health insurance. The illegal immigrants were people who received health insurance. This is not supported by Obama. Decriminalizing illegal immigration, not something that Obama supported. ”

Wallace concluded by saying that Sanders had lost, “but conveyed the whole discussion to the Democratic Party and Joe Biden’s political positions significantly to the left. It will not be enough for Sanders and his supporters, but he can take some comfort in the event.” that the Democratic Party is much closer to Bernie Sanders than it might have been to Barack Obama when he stepped down.

