[Bernie Sanders next in SC Presidential Primary, SC supporters nonetheless powering him]

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders finished a distant next Saturday night time with just underneath 19 % of the vote in South Carolina’s Presidential primary.

The point out director for Sanders’s campaign states their team knocked on a doorway a moment all over the very last couple months, and say it’s time for their supporters to dust themselves off and decide on by themselves up in advance of a huge stretch of primaries.

Immediately after listening to from several neighborhood leaders, supporters say they are standing by Bernie Sanders because of to his stances on scholar financial debt loan and veterans difficulties.

Dozens cheered as they viewed Sanders just take the phase at a rally in Virginia.

Citing Sanders’s victories in other states before South Carolina, some say they are confident sanders will bounce again in no time.

As Tremendous Tuesday approaches, some folks who arrived Saturday night time say they are going to do their element and volunteer in some of the close-by states to consider to protected Sanders some essential victories.