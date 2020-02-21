[Bernie Sanders Normally takes a Shot at Washington Publish (‘Good Friends’) When Asked About Timing of Russia Report]

Bernie Sanders denounced Russian election interference in responses to the press currently soon after studies that he was warned weeks in the past about how Russia is seeking to assist his campaign.

The information — broken by the Washington Write-up — comes on the heels of reporting about how President Donald Trump was similarly briefed on Russia attempting to enable reelect him — as well as reporting detailing POTUS’ evidently indignant response.

Sanders explained today, “What I say to Mr. Putin, if elected president, have faith in me, you are not heading to be interfering in American elections.”

He explained he was briefed about a month back and included that they require to “stay out of American elections.”

“They consider to divide us up… That is the ugliest matter they’re undertaking. They are seeking to bring about chaos, they’re striving to bring about chaos in The us,” Sanders claimed.

A person reporter asked about how this new “came out now” offered the briefing was a thirty day period in the past.

Sanders remarked, “I’ll let you guess, about 1 working day in advance of the Nevada caucus. Why do you feel it arrived out?”

“It was the Washington Write-up?” Sanders additional. “Good good friends.”

You can check out above, by using CNN.