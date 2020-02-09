Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg in a statistical dead heat, last poll shows – Boston Herald

Bernie Sanders and a rising Pete Buttigieg are trapped in a statistic dead heat less than two days before voters from New Hampshire go to the polls, a new Franklin Pierce University-Boston Herald-NBC10 Boston poll reveals.

But the race remains extremely fluid with an increasing number of voters – 13 percent – who say they are still undecided.

The Franklin Pierce-Herald-NBC10 Boston survey shows the most movement for Buttigieg, who zoomed in from just 8% support to 20% in just a week.

The former mayor of South Bend, who comes from his first place in Iowa, stands alone behind Sanders, who sits at 23%. Both are within the margin of error for the poll of 512 likely New Hampshire Democratic primary voters.

But Sanders dropped eight points in just a week and his lead seems to be at risk.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is in third place with 16% of the votes – essentially unchanged from a week ago, according to the new poll.

And former vice president Joe Biden has shrunk to only 14% according to the survey. The Biden campaign seems to be fueling in New Hampshire at the wrong time.

Senate Minnesota, Amy Klobuchar, with a strong debate performance, has risen to 6% in the poll.

Andrew Yang is 3% behind, while Tom Steyer is 2%, according to the poll.

The former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick is also ready for a huge defeat, and gets no support at all in the final poll. More than four in ten New Hampshire democratic voters have an unfavorable view of him.

On the Republican side, President Donald Trump is still ready for a huge victory, with 71% of the likely primary GOP voters. Another former Massachusetts governor, Bill Weld, has 8% of the vote, and former Illinois Rep. Joe Walsh has 6%.

The Franklin Pierce-Herald-NBC10 Boston poll was held on 5-8 February, both before and after the most recent democratic debate.

The poll shows that the number of undecided voters has increased from 8% to 13% in the past week, indicating that the race is still extremely fluid.

