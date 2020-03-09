Bernie Sanders plans to win in the Michigan Democratic Primary

Bernie Sanders says he will win the Democratic primary in Michigan on Tuesday, despite a new poll showing otherwise.

Appearing on Fox News on Sunday, Sanders told host Chris Wallace, “I feel good about the momentum we have. I think we’re going to do well on Tuesday and I think we’re going to beat Biden.”

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gHhB71P2BPQ (/ embed)

“Want to beat Biden in Michigan?” asked a seemingly surprised Wallace.

“Yes, yes, yes,” Sanders replied.

Sanders went to Michigan on Sunday, holding events in Grand Rapids and Ann Arbor.

An aerial photo of Calder Plaza in downtown Grand Rapids shows a crowd of about 8,000:

Some people in Grand Rapids came out to see Senator @BernieSanders. pic.twitter.com/6eeYKgooPC

– Ben Hauck 🔥🌹 (@fightdenial) March 8, 2020

Later in the day, the socialist drew 10,000 supporters to the University of Michigan campus, according to estimates.

Sanders’ confidence can be a headache or a misinformation, as a new poll finds that most Democratic primary voters support their main rival.

WOOD TV8 reports:

Former Vice President Joe Biden has a comfortable lead over his main challenger to the Democratic presidential primary in Michigan, according to a poll published Monday morning.

Fifty-one percent of people polled said they would vote in Biden in the primary in Tuesday, in the WICOD8-commissioned EPIC-MRA poll, and in media partner programs.

Twenty-seven percent said they would vote for Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

The EPIC-MRA poll also holds the highest priority for Democratic primary voters – that is, the candidate is the best candidate to defeat President Trump.

“When asked what was most important in choosing a Democratic presidential candidate, most respondents – 57% – said that the candidate must be able to defeat Republican President Donald Trump in November,” according to WOOD TV8.

At the beginning of the 2016 poll, Sanders had been in the hands of Hillary Clinton with an average of 21 points in the state. He won by two points, reported The Guardian in March 2016.