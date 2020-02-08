Bernie Sanders pokes at Pete Buttigieg, emphasizing the need for profit in New Hampshire – Boston Herald

DOVER, NH – Bernie Sanders doubled his new feud with sudden rising presidential rival Pete Buttigieg during a swing on Saturday in New Hampshire, where the Vermont senator and his supporters made it clear that it is crucial for him to make a profit in the first Granite State-in-the-nation Tuesday primarily.

“We have candidates who have raised significant amounts in some cases from over 40 billionaires – millionaires out of dozens contribute to the Pete Buttigieg campaign,” Sanders told a small crowd of canvases in Dover. “Now, I love Pete – he’s a smart guy, he’s a nice guy. But if you’re serious about political change in America, change doesn’t come from someone who gets a lot of money from the CEOs of the pharmaceutical industry. Nobody believes “You really are going to hire the pharmaceutical industry if they give you huge amounts of money. You won’t change our health care system if health care contributes to your campaign.”

Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Ind., Was the only one of his Democratic rivals who named the Independent Vermont senator by name at that event or the following Saturday in Rochester. The left Sanders and the more centrist Buttigieg are new opponents, because the former mayor had trained his fire on the other important progressive in the race, US Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and the Vermont senator had talked to moderate former vice president Joe Biden.

But after Sanders and Buttigieg essentially landed in a dead heat on Monday in the catastrophically chaotic Caucasus in Iowa, they identified each other as their main competition for the increasingly important prime-in-the-nation primary in New Hampshire.

In the speech of Sanders Dover, the self-proclaimed democratic socialist said: “What is happening here in New Hampshire primary school on Tuesday is enormously important – for national delegates, but also for the message being spread throughout the country. So this is really very important. “

And Sanders campaign leader Faiz Shakir told the Messenger this weekend: “It’s a place where we absolutely want to win – we have to win, yes.”

Shakir said that part of the strategy is to bring out new voters and bring in independent people. About Buttigieg, Shakir said, “It’s close to him, and one of the things we have to do – and one of the things we do today and tomorrow and the next few days – is to get the contrasts between us and Pete Buttigieg voters can decide. “

Sanders played the blows on Saturday, and applauded for his calls for universal healthcare and childcare, the Green New Deal, criminal justice reform and a range of other progressive positions and anti-establishment attempts. He held it short for the get-out-the-vote canvassers who felt the Bern on the cold New Hampshire afternoon in Dover, and rolled a little longer at the Rochester Opera House after left-wing filmmaker Michael Moore warmed up a larger audience .

Many of the Sanders believers see the Granite State as a must-win, saying that it is important for every candidate to win the influential early state, but double important for Sanders, whom they see as a headwind of opposition from the Democratic Party apparatus and the media.

“He really has to win big here – just a win isn’t good enough to send a message,” Dover resident Sullivan Kimball said.

Willi Lempert said: “A win here is really important for the story – to show that he has viability.”