Bernie Sanders Praises Castro’s Literacy System, All over again

Previous month, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders ruffled a ton of feathers — primarily between Florida’s Cuban exile local community — when he praised the “literacy program” instituted by Cuban dictator Fidel Castro.

Sanders has repeatedly refused to back again down on his remarks, defending them in push interviews and debates. Sunday’s debate among Sanders and previous Vice President Joe Biden was no exception, as the last two Democrats standing battled over the concern.

As Mediaite formerly documented, in an job interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper, Sanders was asked about a online video from the 1980s in which Sanders said that the Cuban people didn’t overthrow Castro was for the reason that he “educated their children, gave them healthcare, absolutely reworked their society, you know?”

Sanders explained to Cooper:

We’re really opposed to the authoritarian nature of Cuba, but you know, it is unfair to just say almost everything is poor. You know? When Fidel Castro arrived into business office, you know what he did? He experienced a massive literacy system. Is that a terrible factor? Even though Fidel Castro did it?

The reviews lit a firestorm on social media, with lots of viewing Sanders as unacceptably praising Castro, a dictator who oversaw the imprisonment, torture, and murder of hundreds of his possess people.

Univision’s Ilia Calderón, who joined CNN’s Jake Tapper and Dana Bash moderating tonight’s debate, requested a series of pointed queries about Sanders’ remarks about Cuba and other dictatorships.

Sanders continued to indignantly defend his reviews, even heading so significantly as to offer you another instance, noting China was an “authoritarian society” but even now diminished charges of poverty.

Sanders then challenged Biden to defend previous President Barack Obama’s possess remarks about Cuba’s education method.

Biden appeared very well-well prepared to solution, noting that Obama experienced been in the process of attempting to thaw U.S.-Cuban relations, and achieve out to the Cuban persons.

Defending authoritarian governments was unacceptable, continued Biden, scoffing at Sanders’ endeavor to parcel out narrow accomplishments by the dictators whilst disregarding their brutal abuses of their people’s civil rights.

“Did China make development in ending intense poverty about the final 50 several years, certainly or no?” Sanders asked Biden.

“It’s like stating Jack the Ripper…” exclaimed Biden, as Sanders slice in: “No it’s not!”

Watch the video clip previously mentioned, via CNN.

