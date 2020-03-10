Bernie Sanders promises ‘absolutely free’ coronavirus vaccine

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) on Monday promised to provide all Americans with a free coronavirus vaccine if elected president.

Sanders rehearsed Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar, saying that the Trump administration cannot control the price of the vaccine “because we need the private sector to invest.”

“We are just ready to take on a pharmaceutical industry that in some cases charges us ten times more for the same exact drug that is sold overseas,” Sanders began.

“Let me tell you, if elected president, everyone in this country will get this (coronavirus) vaccine completely free,” he said.

“Is that a radical statement? I mean, this is the most obvious statement anyone can make, “he added.

In his remarks, Sanders later described New York State’s efforts to use prison machines to produce hand sanitizers to offset the alleged price reduction by Amazon, eBay and others, as the coronavirus continues to spread in the United States.

“I learned a few moments ago that the New York State government was doing the right thing. They make hand sanitizers to make sure everyone can get the Purine or whatever they need,” said Sanders. .

“What they are saying is that they are telling manufacturers today that they are stopping the price reduction. And they are manufacturing it. And we’re ready to say it to the pharmaceutical industry – stop sweeping the American people,” he added.

Dozens of research groups around the world are competing to create a vaccine as COVID-19 cases continue to grow. Importantly, they are pursuing different types of vaccines – photographs taken from new technologies that are not only faster than traditional inoculations but can be more powerful. Some researchers even target temporary vaccines, such as shots that could protect a person’s health a month or two at a time, while developing more lasting protection.

“Until we have tested it on humans, we have no idea what the immune response will be,” said Dr. Judith O’Donnell, a vaccine expert at Penn Medical Presbyterian Medical Center, chief of infectious diseases. “Having many different vaccines, with many different theories behind the science of generating immunity, all in a parallel path really, really gives us the best chance of success.”

The first step tests for a small number of healthy, young volunteers will begin soon. There is no chance that the participants would be infected from the shootings as they did not contain the virus itself. The goal is to check if the vaccines have no worrisome side effects, giving rise to the biggest tests for protection.

The first online site is the Kaiser Permanente Washington Research Institute Institute in Seattle. It prepares to test 45 volunteers with different doses of co-products developed by NIH and Moderna Inc.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals is next set to launch safety tests for its vaccine candidate next month on a dozen University of Pennsylvania volunteers and a test center in Kansas City, Missouri, followed by a similar study in China and South Korea.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.