[Bernie Sanders Push Secretary Falsely Claims Mike Bloomberg Has Confronted sixty four Conditions of Sexual Assault]

Briahna Joy Gray, the nationwide push secretary for Presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders, falsely claimed — all through a Tuesday afternoon visual appearance on CNN — that Mike Bloomberg has confronted 64 instances of sexual assault.

In fairness to Gray, matters can get a little bit challenging when a campaign and substantial enterprise the candidate launched share the identical name, and the mixup of sexual harassment and assault is probably more widespread than it need to be. But a press secretary’s position is to be specific with his or her language, and alleging that the previous New York mayor has faced 64 conditions of sexual assault is variety of a huge error.

CNN anchor Brianna Keilar requested the Sanders marketing campaign formal if she and Senator Sanders ended up going to concentration on some of the allegations of sexual harassment that occurred at Bloomberg beneath his look at.

Grey replied, “when it will come to these difficulties of sexual harassment There have been 64 sexual assault allegations leveraged from Michael Bloomberg” just before suggesting that these females need to get introduced by Bloomberg from their non-disclosure agreements.

Actuality Check: Bloomberg has not faced 64 sexual assault allegations, nor has he faced any as of this creating. Gray said she meant to say harassment, and issued a clarification on Twitter:

You’re ideal. I misspoke and I am a lot more than delighted to appropriate it. It is 64 sexual harassment allegations. My sincerest apologies. https://t.co/2kXaVDNrFe — Briahna Joy Grey (@briebriejoy) February 18, 2020

Enjoy previously mentioned through CNN.