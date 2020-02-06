Bernie Sanders raises $ 25 million in one month

US Senator Bernie Sanders remains a fundraising juggernaut, who raised $ 25 million in January, his campaign said Thursday – a huge gain in just one month that has managed to reach its three major rivals over the course of the quarter.

“Bernie’s multi-racial, multi-generational, human-driven movement for change feeds the 2020 most aggressive campaign for President,” said Sanders’ campaign leader, Faiz Shakir. “American working class giving $ 18 at a time puts our campaign in a strong position to compete in states across the map.”

January was the best fundraising campaign to date. Sanders received more than 1.3 million donations from more than 648,000 people and saw more than 219,000 new donors.

Along with the hefty amount, the Sanders campaign announced a $ 5.5 million television and digital ad purchase in 10 states – including Massachusetts – while boosting staff in Super Tuesday states.

The Vermont Senator has raised more than $ 121 million through 6.4 million donations since launching his second presidential bid in February, with an average contribution of $ 18. In total, more than 1.5 million people donated to the campaign, said his team.

Sanders broke his own fundraising record in this cycle by posting a leading $ 34.5 million fourth quarter to close 2019. The next closest candidate, former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, raised $ 24.7 million, followed by former vice president Joe Biden with $ 22.7 million – his best quarter ever – and US senator Elizabeth Warren with $ 21.2 million.

The announcement of the campaign is because Sanders remains locked up in a tight race with Buttigieg for equivalent of delegates in Iowa. The results continued to trickle in early Thursday, more than 48 hours after the first caucuses were derailed by a technological collapse. The Sanders campaign said he has a head start in the popular mood.