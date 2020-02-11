Bernie Sanders Rally Concert Crowd controlled by the police

The Strokes vs. New York City Cops while uniformed cops are trying to throw them off the stage is an iconic # Bernie moment pic.twitter.com/bWCswqeFix

At a rally for 2020 Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders (I-VT) Police officers took the stage on Monday when the band – The Strokes – flooded the stage while jamming their song “New York City Cops”.

The night before primary voting, the band told voters why they thought Sanders was best placed to act as commander-in-chief at the Durham, New Hampshire event Julian Casablancas and band followed Sanders with the melodies.

At the end of the rally, the band played their song “New York City Cops”.

When the fans crowded onto the stage, the police were called to control the growing crowd on stage. At some point an attempt was made to pull Casablancas off the stage, which seems to be a mistake.

According to reports, Casablancas returned to the police: “You are not too smart.”

Before the band played Casablancas, he praised Sanders as follows: “Bernie Sanders is the only real candidate who is not a company. It is our only chance to overthrow the company’s power and make America democratic again.”

