Bernie Sanders refuses to ask about Joe Biden’s mental health

Appearing on a Fox News Channel city hall Monday, 2020 Democratic candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) denied questioning the mental health of former Vice President Joe Biden amid concerns that the front Democrat is in decline.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3yykVYR43TQ (/ embed)

A partial transcript is as follows:

BRETT BAIER: Senator, this is not a personal attack, but it is (the) matter of Joe Biden’s mental acuity. It’s not something that just goes anywhere. Democrats, including Sen. Cory Booker, who has supported Joe Biden today, have asked for it.

(…)

SEN. SANDERS BERNIE: I won’t go to that level and he will attack. Joe and I, you know, it’s the people decision. All I can say is that Joe and I have very significant political differences and we will not make personal attacks on Joe. I do not do this. I think, you know, Joe’s been in the Senate and I’m in the Senate and Congress for some time. Joe voted in favor of the Iraq war.

I lead the opposition against her. Joe voted for the Wall Street bailout. I voted against it. Joe has been on the floor of the house for years talking about the need to enforce Social Security, veteran programs and other benefits. I have led the opposition in these cuts. Joe supported the amendment to Hyde, who would deny Medicaid funding to low-income women for their own reproductive needs. I strongly disagree with this approach.