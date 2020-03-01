[Bernie Sanders Rejects Trump’s Advertising of His Campaign, Rips ‘Pathetic’ Hard work to ‘Steal’ Media Consideration From Dems]

Senator Bernie Sanders reported he has no desire in accepting President Donald Trump’s “help” in endorsing his 2020 presidential campaign.

In the past couple of months, Trump has issued various beneficial tweets about Sanders marketing campaign, most of which gravitate about POTUS’ claim that the Democratic Countrywide Committee is making an attempt to rig the Democratic principal and sabotage Sanders’ ascendence. Trump did this most recently on Saturday evening immediately after Vice President Joe Biden gave his 2020 campaign a 2nd wind by profitable the South Carolina Democrat Primary.

Democrats are working hard to damage the identify and popularity of Crazy Bernie Sanders, and consider the nomination away from him! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 1, 2020

As Sanders talked about the condition of the race on Sunday, ABC’s George Stephanopoulos pointed out Trump’s tweet and noticed that “the president looks to be likely out of his way to aid you…Do you settle for his aid?”

“No, I really don’t accept his assistance. I’m heading to do anything I can to defeat Donald Trump,” Sanders explained. He went on from there by lambasting the president’s “pathetic” perform when he ought to be concentrating on halting the coronavirus.

“How pathetic is it that in the midst of an intercontinental wellbeing care crisis, you’ve obtained a president operating into South Carolina seeking to steal some media attention away from Democrats. At the conclusion of the day, I imagine some of Trump’s advisers have built this obvious: they’re afraid of a movement and what our campaign is about is constructing that multiracial, multigenerational motion of doing the job-course men and women, middle-course people today, reduce-cash flow folks, who eventually want us to have a federal government that signifies all of us not just rich marketing campaign contributors.”

Watch over, via ABC.