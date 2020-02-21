[bernie-sanders-retains-rally-in-santa-ana-ahead-of-california-principal]

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) — Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders held a rally at Valley Large Faculty in Santa Ana Friday early morning.

The rally, which began at 11: 30 a.m., will come as Super Tuesday approaches, with California voters making ready to head to the polls on March 3.

An distinctive Eyewitness News poll carried out by SurveyUSA introduced this week shows the Vermont senator with a guide among the California voters.

The poll confirmed Sanders major with 25 percent, but previous New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is only four proportion details guiding.

Sanders will also vacation to Bakersfield afterwards in the day for another rally.

Sanders has emerged as the frontrunner in the Democratic race following powerful performances in Iowa and New Hampshire.