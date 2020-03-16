Bernie Sanders Rips Trump’s Coronavirus Response at Discussion

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) arrived out swinging against President Donald Trump’s coronavirus reaction at Sunday night’s CNN Democratic discussion.

The Democratic presidential candidate panned Trump’s opinions on the pandemic as “blabbering with un-factual information” and undermining experts looking for a get rid of for the virus.

“If you had been president appropriate now, what’s the most significant factor you would do tonight to consider to preserve American life?” debate moderator and CNN host Jake Tapper asked Sanders in his very first dilemma of the evening.

“First matter we gotta do, no matter whether or not I’m president, is to shut this president up correct now,” Sanders replied. “Because he’s undermining the doctors and the scientists who are hoping to assist the American people, it is unacceptable for him to be blabbering with un-factual data, which is confusing the normal community.”

“Second of all, what we need to do, and I’m glad he has referred to as a state of countrywide emergency, what we have received to do, is move aggressively to make certain that every particular person in this country finally understands that when they get unwell with the coronavirus, that they will — that all payments will be made. They really do not have to get worried about coming up with dollars for screening. They don’t have to fear about coming up with money for treatment,” he continued. “This is an unprecedented moment in American heritage.”

“I obviously imagine in Medicare for All. I will struggle for that as president,” Sanders stated, right before advising viewers not to worry about the value of treatment for Covid-19 in the course of this time of nationwide emergency.

“But correct now, in this emergency, I want just about every person in this place to understand what when you get ill, you go to the health practitioner. When you get sick, if you have the virus, that will be paid for. Do not fret about the cost right now. Because we’re in the center of a countrywide unexpected emergency.”

“So we require unparalleled motion ideal now to deal with the unprecedented disaster,” he concluded.

