Bernie Sanders says that a woman cannot win the presidency: Elizabeth Warren

WASHINGTON – Elizabeth Warren said Monday that fellow Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders told her he didn’t think a woman could win the White House when they met in 2018.

Sanders has denied telling Warren that a woman could not win. But the Massachusetts senator said in a statement that during their two-hour meeting to discuss the 2020 elections, “one of the issues that was raised was what would happen if Democrats nominated a female candidate. I thought a woman could win; he did not agree. “

The dispute marked an extraordinary turning point in a democratic primary that, with a few exceptions, was characterized by ingenious differences with regard to domestic issues such as health care. The fight between Warren and Sanders is likely to change the tone of the campaign that enters Tuesday’s debate and takes less than three weeks before the Iowa caucuses launch the Democratic contest. It also marks a shocking split between the two long-running progressive allies, potentially opening a more moderate rival such as former vice-president Joe Biden to try to unite the party.

In her statement, Warren said she and Sanders “have much more in common than our differences in punditry.”

“I’m in this race talking about what’s broken in this country and how to fix it – and I’m going to keep doing that,” she said. “I know Bernie is in the race for the same reason. We have been friends and allies in this fight for a long time and I have no doubt that we will continue to work together to defeat Donald Trump and put our government on the side of the people. “

CNN first reported Sanders’ comment earlier Monday, based on the accounts of anonymous people with knowledge of the meeting. That drew a quick and powerful denial from Sanders, a Vermont senator, who said, “It’s ridiculous to believe that at the same meeting where Elizabeth Warren told me she was going to be president, I would tell her that a woman couldn’t” t win. “

Sander’s assistants subsequently accused Warren’s campaign of leaking what they said was an incorrect description of what was said during the meeting.

That helped Warren’s statement hours later. Jeff Weaver, a senior Sanders adviser, then seemed to be trying to defuse the situation, refused to refute Warren’s version, and instead said only on CNN on Monday night that “those conversations can sometimes be misunderstood.”

However, the controversy is likely to resurrect fear among Democrats as to whether – almost four years after Hillary Clinton lost her bid in the White House – voters are willing to support another woman who is running for the presidency. Such questions have followed Warren and other female candidates during the 2020 campaign.

The clash between Sanders and Warren comes on the eve of a democratic presidential debate in Iowa, the last one before the state starts the Democratic primary with its lead caucuses on February 3. Warren and Sanders, both supporting universal health care, tuition-free public university and raising the minimum wage, have been fighting for months for the most liberal wing of their party, while not attacking each other.

But after a Politico story during the weekend reporting that the Sanders campaign had instructed some volunteers to characterize Warren as a candidate for wealthy and well-educated voters in conversations with undecided voters, Warren made a rare criticism of her opponent. She said she was “disappointed”. Sanders instructed executives to “throw her away”.

That set the stage for Monday’s extra bickering – and may well start a lively debate on Tuesday.

Stephanie Taylor and Adam Green, co-founders of the Progressive Change Campaign Committee, who sometimes praised both Warren and Sanders, issued their own statement on Monday evening saying that “a back and forth about this private meeting is counterproductive to progressives. “

“In this crucial moment of the campaign, progressives must work together to defeat Donald Trump,” said Taylor and Green.