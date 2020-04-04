Bernie Sanders says the trump card will kill thousands of people, use Coronavirus relief money to help re-elect

[integration] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZjkHXP-7o8Y [/ integration]

Independent Senator of Vermont Burnie Sanders I said Bill Maher this President Donald Terb The response to the coronation pandemic will cause thousands of US deaths and predict that Trump will take advantage of federal aid to take advantage of his own chances of re-election to the warring states.

HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher returned on Friday night with an episode shot in the backyard of the host, but featured a televised interview between host Bill Maher and Senator Sanders.

The Corinthian pandemic was one of the highlights of the interview, and Sanders dug into Trump for the past few weeks to downplay the crisis.

“His actions or inactivity, if they don’t listen to the scientists, trigger ridiculous ideas are going to cost the lives of many thousands of Americans,” Sanders said.

Muffer accused Terba of playing a favorite with federal aid and said: “For me, this is even more a crime that can be imposed than what he did with Ukraine or Russia.”

“How do you stop a president who is not blatantly the president of every state equally?” asked Sanders, “How do you stop a president who is sending aid to Florida, for example, because he likes the governor there, but not here in California or Illinois or Massachusetts?”

Sanders delivered a lengthy response predicting that Trump would use federal dollars to help his own campaign:

Congress needs to step up the plate and speed up the big time. And I’ll tell you what else concerns me. The worst part of this $ 2 trillion incentive package last week and I voted for it. But the worst part was that $ 500 billion would go to the president to be sold to corporate America, which was not lacking in the kind of strings attached and the accountability obligation it would have needed. And now, he says, hey, I don’t really care about responsibility. I will do what I want. And to get your point across, if you think that during a campaign you are not going to see a lot of money from the Trump administration going to the warring states in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Florida, you will greatly underestimate it. leniency of this president.

Watch the full interview above via HBO.

Do you have a tip we need to know? [email protected]