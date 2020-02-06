Bernie Sanders slams Iowa caucuses, even if he claims victory

Bernie Sanders claims victory in Iowa – even when he mentioned the chaos sewn by the still unresolved state of the state, a “outrage” and chairman of the Democratic National Committee Tom Pereze for a “recanvass.”

Errors abound as results continue to dribble from the state of Hawkeye, leading Perez to call for the “recanvass” Thursday and the Associated Press to declare the race too close to call.

“What happened at the Iowa Democratic Party is outrage that they were so unprepared that they continue such a complicated process based on untested technology,” Sanders said from his campaign headquarters in Manchester, NH on Thursday. that there is very little doubt that what happened Monday night, that kind of process, that complicated process, that I think will never happen again. “

The Vermont senator puts his victory claim ahead of him in the popular mood, even while remaining locked in a tight fight with former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg for state equivalents.

Buttigieg has also won the first-in-the-nation caucuses – he gave a festive speech on Monday evening that enabled him to ride a wave of speed to New Hampshire Tuesday.

Sanders mentioned problems with a mobile app that led to the ‘smuggling’ of the caucus that was ‘extremely unfair’ for the people in Iowa. It was unfair to the candidates, all candidates and all their supporters. “

But he added: “Our campaign wins the popular vote with around 6,000 voters. And when 6,000 more people came out for you in an election than your closest opponent, we call that here in northern New England a victory.”

The Sanders campaign also reported that he had raised $ 25 million in January – a huge gain in just one month that exceeded his three major rivals over entire quarters. He is now investing $ 5.5 million in ad purchases in the Super Tuesday states, including Massachusetts.