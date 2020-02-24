[Bernie Sanders Snubs AIPAC About ‘Providing a Platform for Bigotry,’ Pro-Israel Foyer Team Denounces His ‘Odious Attack’]

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, riding large from his string of presidential major successes, took a powerful on the pro-Israel lobbying group, AIPAC, on Sunday.

His Twitter posts criticizing the team came as section of a hugely contentious working day, which involved him telling Anderson Cooper on a 60 Minutes broadcast that he would “absolutely” militarily intervene if China invaded Taiwan while drawing the ire of Florida’s Cuban-American population for praising Fidel Castro in the exact interview. Sanders, who is Jewish, has hardly ever AIPAC’s yearly convention, and he publicly announced his intent to retain that streak alive, even though accusing the team of offering a system “for leaders who categorical bigotry and oppose standard Palestinian legal rights.”

The Israeli men and women have the proper to are living in peace and protection. So do the Palestinian people today. I remain concerned about the system AIPAC provides for leaders who specific bigotry and oppose essential Palestinian rights. For that explanation I will not attend their convention. 1/two — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) February 23, 2020

As president, I will support the rights of equally Israelis and Palestinians and do every little thing achievable to provide peace and security to the location. two/2 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) February 23, 2020

AIPAC issued their possess blunt rebuke a few hrs later on, noting that Sanders had never ever attended their annual coverage convention — scheduled this calendar year from March 1–3 in Washington, D.C. — and calling his reviews “outrageous” and “odious.” AIPAC also famous the quite a few bipartisan attendees who experienced historically attended their convention, together with “over 18,000 Us residents from commonly assorted backgrounds — Democrats, Republicans, Jews, Christians, African People, Hispanic Individuals, progressives, Veterans, learners, customers of the LGBTQ+ neighborhood.”

Senator Sanders has hardly ever attended our meeting and that is apparent from his outrageous remark. Whole assertion: https://t.co/XDcNKhYXSq pic.twitter.com/aJGJiv2wv8 — AIPAC (@AIPAC) February 24, 2020

This is not the very first time AIPAC and Sanders have locked horns. The pro-Israel lobby team was working advertisements last spring focusing on the Vermont senator’s campaign in the crucial most important states of California, Texas, and Florida. But this most recent stinging pushback from AIPAC goes considerably outside of the usual, “stand with Israel” language it employs when addressing major party political candidates.

Axios reporter Jonathan Swan named it the “strongest statement AIPAC has ever designed against a best presidential candidate.”

The strongest statement AIPAC has ever created versus a prime presidential prospect. https://t.co/xqw02iSsAw — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) February 24, 2020

The Guardian‘s Ben Jacobs concurred, tweeting that AIPAC’s reviews had been “a really exceptional statement from an organization that has long absent out of its way to steer clear of entanglement in partisan politics.”

This is a quite outstanding statement from an organization that has very long gone out of its way to steer clear of entanglement in partisan politics https://t.co/HBxemhBFy1 — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) February 24, 2020

Karol Markowicz, a New York Post columnist, mocked Sanders for refusing to go to the “milquetoast” AIPAC function.