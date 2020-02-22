[bernie-sanders-speaks-at-bakersfield-rally]

Simply click below to enjoy our Fb Dwell coverage

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Democratic presidential applicant Bernie Sanders will make an look at a get-out-the-vote rally this afternoon in Bakersfield.

The rally is staying held these days at three: 30 p.m. at the Spectrum Amphitheater, situated in the Park at River Stroll in southwest Bakersfield.

The Vermont Senator very last built an visual appeal in Bakersfield in 2016 and canceled a scheduled appearance very last October at CSU Bakersfield mainly because of a heart attack he endured days previously.

Ahead of the rally, Congressman Kevin McCarthy tweeted about Sanders’ check out.

“Welcome to Bakersfield, Bernie. It’s much more than just a campaign end. It is residence for my family members & me, as perfectly as thousands much more liberty-loving People in america,” he stated. “Hope you discover a issue or two — your brand of socialism would devastate our farmers, military services provider associates, & power producers.”

17’s Eytan Wallace obtained a one particular-on-one particular interview with Sanders prior to the rally, touching on troubles this kind of as oil, immigration, homelessness, and his concept for registered Republicans. The interview will be aired for the duration of the 5 p.m. newscast.