[Bernie Sanders Spokesperson Problems 2nd Correction in Two Days About Mike Bloomberg]

For the 2nd day in a row, Briahna Joy Grey — the Countrywide Press Secretary for the Bernie Sanders campaign — backtracked on a baseless assert about Michael Bloomberg.

Grey gave an job interview to CNN on Wednesday, the place she claimed that the former New York Town mayor “has suffered coronary heart attacks in the previous.” This came as Gray defended Sanders’ refusal to launch his comprehensive clinical information, drawing a comparison in between birtherism and the “smear campaign” from these who’ve lifted considerations about the senator’s well being given that his coronary heart attack past year.

There is no proof Bloomberg at any time experienced “heart attacks” as Grey claimed, even though Bloomberg “did undergo a stent treatment in 2000 following Mr. Bloomberg complained of discomfort and tiredness,” according to the Bloomberg-friendly supply who spoke to the New York Periods in 2007.

Grey bought on Twitter right after her interview to admit this truth and acknowledge she “misspoke” about Bloomberg:

“Before he was elected mayor in 2001, Michael R. Bloomberg had surgery to have two stents implanted in a coronary artery since of blockage in his coronary heart, a individual with know-how of Mr. Bloomberg’s well being claimed previous night time.” https://t.co/efXmDQRfD3 — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) February 19, 2020

This comes a working day after Gray falsely claimed on CNN that 64 sexual assault allegations have been created from Bloomberg. Sexual harassment claims have been produced versus Bloomberg’s company. Gray has reported she “misspoke” about this as properly.

You are appropriate. I misspoke and I am much more than pleased to accurate it. It’s 64 sexual harassment allegations. My sincerest apologies. https://t.co/2kXaVDNrFe — Briahna Pleasure Grey (@briebriejoy) February 18, 2020

So that is Strike Two. Will there be a Strike Three? Let us locate out.