Bernie Sanders stands up against Joe Biden has moderate voters

SALEM, NH – Bernie Sanders has long been a thorn in the eye of Joe Biden, but strategists now say that the American Senator’s Vermont ascendant campaign is a real threat to the ambitions of the former Vice President Oval Office – a prospect that arouses concern among moderately inclined voters in the state of granite.

“Joe Biden is scared of Bernie Sanders and he must be scared of Bernie Sanders,” said Republican strategist Mike Dennehy, an alum of presidential campaigns by late American Senator John McCain. “Bernie Sanders is rising, Bernie Sanders is on the move. Bernie Sanders is the most sympathetic candidate among all Democratic candidates for the presidency. Joe Biden has to stop that if he has any hope of winning the nomination. “

While Biden has retained his lead in the national polls, the two jockeys remain for dominance in Iowa and New Hampshire just days before voting starts. Biden topped the most recent Franklin Pierce University-Boston Herald-NBC10 Boston Granite State survey with 26% support for the 22% of Sanders, but the neighboring senator has the highest general opinion level in the state, according to Real Clear Politics.

“There is a real problem here that Sanders can win the nomination, and is not just an eyesore,” said veteran pollster John Zogby. “At the moment it looks like Biden and Bernie, so much so that if Biden makes flags, Bernie can win the nomination or fight very hard with another moderate one.”

Sanders has stepped up his attacks on Biden for weeks, re-fueled his criticism of the vote of the former senator in 2002 for the invasion of Iraq and reached Biden’s social security record.

The Biden campaign released Tuesday a video in which they accused Sanders of “unfair attacks” in their social security. On Friday, in Claremont, North America, he closed Sanders’ climate plan and said to a voter, “No solitary scientist thinks it can work.”

At a Saturday town hall in Salem, N.H., Biden implicitly continued to dig into Sanders for his nineties vote against the Brady Bill that required background checks for arms purchases.

“We all have plans, those of us who run. But I’ve done my report of making consequences against every democrat, “said Biden, citing” passing the Brady Bill “as one of his achievements.

The return fire from Biden comes as “Sanders is showing signs of sustainability, signs of strength here that Biden is not,” said Professor of Political Science at the University of New Hampshire, Dante Scala. “Biden is now chasing Sanders in New Hampshire. I don’t think it’s a draw. “

Voters in the town hall of Biden in Salem expressed their concerns about the revival of Sanders.

“I’m shocked that he went that far,” said Nashua, N.H., democrat Mary Heil about Sanders. “Biden has a wealth of experience and knowledge. That is what we need. “

Hampstead, N.H., Democrat Lynne Snierson said she voted for Sanders in 2016, but is now moderately inclined. She is worried about moderates and conservatives who “say they would never vote for Bernie,” but are part of the coalition “we must win.”

Newbury, N.H., Democrat Jason Saghir named Biden as one of his top two candidates and said, “With Bernie you get a division again.”

Derek Summerville, a Dartmouth College alum, alluded to Sanders’ strong popularity among young people. But he wants the candidate “who manages” to add, “It may be time for the moderates to come to Joe to make sure we close the deal.”