Bernie Sanders still leads Biden in the race for Hollywood Cash

Bernie Sanders (I-VT) seems to be the darling of the Hollywood elite, racking up more bigwigs in the entertainment industry than rival Joe Biden (D).

Sanders has repeatedly struggled with its competitors to assist large fundraisers, accept superpachment help, and raise money for billionaires. However, he has done little to address his own support of the Hollywood elite.

While Pete Buttigieg (D), who dropped out of the race before Super Tuesday and later supported Biden, initially led the $ 1.5 million Hollywood fundraiser, Sanders is currently the most supportive candidate among. the entertainment giants. It has raised $ 1.4 million, compared to Biden, who raised less than $ 1 million, or $ 900,000, from Hollywood.

The Vermont senator has received the support of giants in the music industry, some of whom have performed at his rallies. Includes The Strokes, Portugal. The Man, Vampire Weekend, and Bon Iver.

Other artists have publicly signed their support for Sanders, including Cardi B, Ariana Grande and, more recently, Hasley.

“Bernie has been fighting for me since before he lived, a handsome woman from a multi-racial family who was raised poor in an American suburb,” she said in a support video released Tuesday.

“Bernie fought for me before I was born, because that’s his philosophy: fight for someone you don’t know.” – @ halsey pic.twitter.com/VtRGLCQflL

– Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 10, 2020

Across the board, high-profile celebrities have supported Sanders, including comedian Sarah Silverman, actor Danny DeVito, and model Emily Ratajkowski. Legendary actor-singer and dancer Dick Van Dyke also supported Sanders and even ran into him on the campaign trail.

The award-winning star Emmy warned in his formal video that four more years of the Trump administration will result in an end to democracy as we know it.

“Another four years of the current administration and we will no longer have a democracy,” said the 94-year-old.

“Four more years without concern about the climate. We have to get it out of there. Democratic principles are out the window. He has assumed authority beyond what the President is authorized to do and will go worse. “

“The attack has never been changed because of outside pressure or to feel that the wind was blowing otherwise. He’s who he is and what he believes in. “- Dick Van Dyke pic.twitter.com/j8bKHBlCkT

– Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) February 22, 2020

Despite his stellar support, Sanders has not been able to keep up with his competitor in the last primary contests. His downfall began on Super Tuesday as Biden devastated the south and took the lead in the overall delegates. The March 10 primary didn’t work out in Sanders’ favor either, losing Missouri, Mississippi and Michigan, the night’s biggest prize. The Vermont senator won a victory in Idaho, but the Washington race had yet to be called up as of Wednesday morning.