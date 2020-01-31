Bernie Sanders’ strategy to win the California Latinos vote: Chasing California 2020

FRESNO, California – This week, Bernie Sanders has emerged as California’s new favorite.

78-year-old Vermont senator enjoys 27% support among likely Democratic voters, according to new poll from Public Policy Institute of California, followed by Joe Biden with 24% and Elizabeth Warren with 23% .

No, the lead is not huge. You could say that the three candidates are almost virtually linked. But what’s true: Sanders’ support in California seems to be increasing steadily.

A reason why? The Latin vote.

A Latino Community Foundation survey found that a majority of Latin American voters registered in California support Sanders. He has raised more money from Latin American donors than any of his rivals. He is also the only candidate to have a campaign office in the strongly Latin-central California valley.

While the California Primary went to Super Tuesday in March, ABC7 News went to Fresno, California, to explore the ground game and Sanders ‘strategy to win California by winning the Latinos’ vote.

Chasing California 2020 is an original ABC7 limited series on the political struggle for California.

More than ever, California votes count to determine the presidential candidate.

And things are about to become real.

The “Move to March” pushed the primary into the Super Tuesday mix – raising the stakes for the country’s most populous state. Now in Super Tuesday, hundreds of delegates and millions of dollars are up for grabs. The Democratic candidate is undecided and unaffiliated and the new voters are bending their power. So how do candidates harness this power? How long will they go to capture these golden votes in the California primary 2020?

Join the hunt. Go into campaigns and behind the scenes for exclusive and individual access to candidates. Listen to people. Find out what it will take to earn their votes.

Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.

.