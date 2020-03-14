Bernie Sanders strengthens his professionals in Pennsylvania as spirals of the movement

The Sanders campaign is bolstering its presence in Pennsylvania, despite the widespread belief that its political revolution is losing ground.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) ‘s campaign on Friday announced the opening of five Keystone State offices before the April 28 primary. However, the campaign “was quick to warn that they will not be able to stay open for long, given a change to a more digital organization driven by the coronavirus pandemic,” according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

“Voters in Pennsylvania have the power to push this movement forward and we will fight for each vote for the next six weeks,” said Sanders state coordinator Brooke Adams.

Sanders, once considered the Democratic striker, began to lose momentum after losing ten states to Joe Biden (D) on Super Tuesday, an event that unfolded in the 72 hours between the South Carolina and the Super elementaries. Tuesday when the Democratic establishment made its moves.

Sanders suffered another amount of loss during the March 10 primary, including Michigan, the night’s biggest jackpot. He lost to Biden by more than 16 percentage points, but he told supporters the next day that he would continue the test and expected to debate his “friend” one by one on Sunday.

“Today I am telling the Democratic establishment, in order to win in the future, you must win the constituents who represent the future of our country, and you must speak to the subjects who will be concerned about them,” he said in his speech, promoting his popularity in younger generations.

“You cannot simply be satisfied by winning the votes of older people,” he added.

Vermont’s lawmaker admitted Friday in an address that the Chinese coronavirus pandemic is affecting its campaign’s ability to communicate with constituents in a traditional way. He said his staff works “generally” from home, but added that he is using his Internet capabilities to reach voters. He said it was “absolutely fitting” for local officials to follow the directions of public health experts and to postpone the election if it was in the public’s interest.

He said:

So all I would say is, I think the governors and officials of the states there, which have the election scheduled for Tuesday, need to balance things out. Again. Adjusting one’s choices is not something we do lightly or we need to do lightly. On the other hand, at this particular time it is absolutely appropriate for public officials, governors, etc. listen to public health officials. And your point is also important to make sure that everyone who wants to vote has the right to vote, and this may be the case today.

Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin on Friday confirmed that the state will postpone the April 4 election for approximately two months in the midst of coronavirus fears. Pennsylvania State Representative Kevin Boyle (D), meanwhile, is introducing a bill that would require officials to send all eligible voters a ballot:

The AM must be realistic about the April 28 election. We do not know what the future holds, or if the in-person vote will be secure, even less viable for citizens and election workers. With that in mind, I’m going to submit a bill today to require all constituents to submit a ballot.

– Rep. Kevin J. Boyle (@RepKevinBoyle) March 12, 2020

“I think this is a crisis that we always face in life, unfortunately,” she said, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

“If you were to deploy, you are talking about a situation where I think it would be unrealistic for you to vote in person on April 28,” he added.

He believes the legislator should move the bill forward quickly, and warned that, if not approved, “becomes a realistic option that we do not have a primary on April 28”.