Bernie Sanders suspends presidential election, Biden candidates

Washington-Senator Bernie Sanders has suspended the presidential election after lagging behind former Vice President Joe Biden in a recent major contest. He announced his decision to campaign staff on Wednesday morning.

According to Cole’s aide, Sanders gave the staff a sad but positive tone.

“The struggle is continuing. It was never at Bernie Sanders, it was always about the movement,” he said.

Sanders will respond to supporters with a live stream speech at 11:45 am ET.

Sanders had a strong finish in the early primary and won New Hampshire and Nevada, but calmed down after the Super Tuesday primary. Many of his previous opponents favor Biden, and Biden is currently the only candidate remaining in the race.

Sanders is a funding giant throughout the campaign, raising more than $ 46 million in February alone. As with the first bid of Hillary Clinton in 2016, Sanders’ support for Medicare for All was a major issue throughout the campaign. Elizabeth Warren embraced the Medicare for All idea, but other candidates, including Biden, gained a $ 30 trillion price tag.

In an interview with the February 60 Minutes after the Nevada victory, Sanders said the idea of ​​a “political revolution” was popular among voters who were bored with the status quo.

“The ideas that seemed radical four years ago are now mainstream,” Sanders said.

