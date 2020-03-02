[Bernie Sanders Takes Aim at Joe Biden Around Iraq War Vote in New Advert as Previous VP Picks Up Endorsements]

Sen. Bernie Sanders released an ad on Monday that will take aim at Joe Biden for supporting the Iraq War, exhibiting a clip of the previous Vice President stating, “Iraq was a trouble that experienced to be dealt with.”

I do not think we will defeat Donald Trump with a prospect like Joe Biden who supported the Iraq War. pic.twitter.com/8tII7O3Mal — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 2, 2020

Sanders’s pictures at Biden follow previous presidential candidates Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar’s endorsements of the former Vice President.

The ad displays an ominous sequence of politicians, together with previous president George W. Bush, continuously stating, “Weapons of mass destruction,” adopted by Sanders proclaiming, “I never ever considered what Cheney and Bush claimed about Iraq.”

The advert attributes an Iraq War veteran who endorses Sanders due to the fact “he doesn’t just take funds from the protection contractors,” introducing, “He hasn’t been meeting with individuals to start the wars, he’s been assembly with individuals that combat the wars.”

The Sanders advert also criticizes Donald Trump for repeating historical past by authorizing the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, subtly evaluating Biden’s previous steps to the president’s.

The advertisement ends by demonstrating a 2002 clip of Sanders stating, “A pre-emptive war towards Iraq would be a awful oversight,” highlighting the Senator’s unwavering stance on war.