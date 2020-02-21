[bernie-sanders-talking-at-bakersfield-rally-nowadays]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Democratic presidential applicant Bernie Sanders will make an appearance at a get-out-the-vote rally this afternoon in Bakersfield.

The rally is remaining held now at 3: 30 p.m. at the Spectrum Amphitheater, located in the Park at River Wander in southwest Bakersfield.

The Vermont Senator very last designed an appearance in Bakersfield in 2016 and canceled a scheduled visual appeal previous Oct at CSU Bakersfield due to the fact of a coronary heart attack he suffered times before.

Ahead of the rally, Congressman Kevin McCarthy tweeted about Sanders’ go to.

“Welcome to Bakersfield, Bernie. It is far more than just a campaign halt. It is house for my household & me, as properly as 1000’s far more liberty-loving People in america,” he explained. “Hope you study a matter or two — your model of socialism would devastate our farmers, military services services associates, & energy producers.”

17’s Eytan Wallace got a a single-on-a person job interview with Sanders prior to the rally, touching on difficulties this kind of as oil, immigration, homelessness, and his information for registered Republicans. The interview will be aired for the duration of the five p.m. newscast.