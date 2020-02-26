bernie-sanders-tells-russia:-if-i’m-elected,-you’re-not-likely-to-interfere-any-more

CHARLESTON, S.C. — New York billionaire Mike Bloomberg seized on stories that Russia was interfering in the 2020 presidential election to assist Democratic front-runner Bernie Sanders as the party’s candidates met on the debate phase Tuesday night for what could be their ultimate prime-time chance to change the path of the 2020 nomination struggle.

Bloomberg billed that “Russia is encouraging you get elected so you drop” to President Donald Trump.

Sanders responded: “Hey Mr. Putin, if I am president of the United States, belief me you might be not likely to interfere in any additional American elections.”

The new wave of infighting arrived as Democrats achieved for the party’s 10th – and potentially most consequential – debate of the 2020 main time. Tuesday’s discussion board came just 4 times before South Carolina’s 1st-in-the-South principal and a person week in advance of extra than a dozen states vote on Super Tuesday.