[bernie-sanders-to-hold-rally-in-santa-ana-in-advance-of-california-most-important]

SANTA ANA, Calif. — Presidential applicant Bernie Sanders will maintain a rally at Valley Substantial Faculty in Santa Ana Friday early morning.

Doors for the public open up at 9: 30 a.m. and the rally begins at 11: 30 a.m.

The rally comes as Super Tuesday techniques, with California voters getting ready to head to the polls on March 3.

An exclusive Eyewitness News poll conducted by SurveyUSA released this 7 days reveals the Vermont senator with a lead amongst California voters.

The poll showed Sanders primary with 25 p.c, but former New York Metropolis Mayor Michael Bloomberg is only four percentage factors guiding.

Sanders will also journey to Bakersfield later in the working day for one more rally.

Sanders has emerged as the frontrunner in the Democratic race just after sturdy performances in Iowa and New Hampshire.